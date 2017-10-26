The election not over, if you judge by the fact Hillary is still running for President.

FEC Complaint Alleges Hillary, DNC Broke Election Law By Not Disclosing Trump-Russia Dossier Funding

October 25, 2017

Today the Campaign Legal Center (CLC) filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) alleging the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign committee violated campaign finance law by failing to accurately disclose the purpose and recipient of payments for the dossier of research alleging connections between then-candidate Donald Trump and Russia. The CLC’s complaint asserts that by effectively hiding these payments from public scrutiny the DNC and Clinton “undermined the vital public information role of campaign disclosures.”

On October 24, The Washington Post revealed that the DNC and Hillary for America paid opposition research firm Fusion GPS to dig into Trump’s Russia ties, but routed the money through the law firm Perkins Coie and described the purpose as “legal services” on their FEC reports rather than research. By law, campaign and party committees must disclose the reason money is spent and its recipient.

“By filing misleading reports, the DNC and Clinton campaign undermined the vital public information role of campaign disclosures,” said Adav Noti, senior director, trial litigation and strategy at CLC, who previously served as the FEC’s Associate General Counsel for Policy. “Voters need campaign disclosure laws to be enforced so they can hold candidates accountable for how they raise and spend money. The FEC must investigate this apparent violation and take appropriate action.”

“Questions about who paid for this dossier are the subject of intense public interest, and this is precisely the information that FEC reports are supposed to provide,” said Brendan Fischer, director, federal and FEC reform at CLC. “Payments by a campaign or party committee to an opposition research firm are legal, as long as those payments are accurately disclosed. But describing payments for opposition research as ‘legal services’ is entirely misleading and subverts the reporting requirements.”

ECB Announces Dovish €30 Billion QE Taper Through September 2018 “Or Beyond”; Euro Tumbles

October 26, 2017

While the ECB kept all of its three key rates unchanged as expected, and also kept the pace of QE at €60 billion until the end of the year, confirming the numerous trial balloons overthe past month, the ECB announced that it would cut the rate of QE in half, to €30 billion “from January 2018 until the end of September 2018” adding that this would extend “beyond, if necessary” and “until inflation path has sustainably adjusted.”

While the open-ended nature of the announcement was expected by some, the market has taken it as a dovish development, as well as the announcement that the ECB will reinvest the principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the APP “for an extended period of time after the end of its net asset purchases, and in any case for as long as necessary.”

Incidentally, according to preliminary calculations, at a tapered €30 billion rate of QE, the ECB would have until Q2 2019 before it hits the Bund scarcity bottleneck.

Furthermore, the ECB’s the soothing promise that “this will contribute both to favourable liquidity conditions and to an appropriate monetary policy stance” has led to dovish plunge in both Eurozone yields and the EURUSD, which tumbled on the announcement which the markets clearly perceived as risk-friendly.

Very interesting! Sent to us from good friend and cybersecurity expert Jeff.

A Bug In A Popular Maritime Platform Left Ships Exposed

October 26, 2017

AH, THE HIGH seas. Nothing around you but salt air, water for miles, and web connectivity from satellites. Peace and quiet. But researchers at the security consulting firm IOActive say that software bugs in the platforms ships use to access the internet could expose data at sea. And these vulnerabilities hint at larger threats to international maritime infrastructure.

A report published Thursday outlines two flaws in the AmosConnect 8 web platform, which ships use to monitor IT and navigation systems while also facilitating messaging, email, and web browsing for crewmembers. Compromising AmosConnect products, developed by the Inmarsat company Stratos Global, would expose extensive operational and personal data, and could even undermine other critical systems on a ship meant to be isolated.

“It’s low-hanging fruit,” says Mario Ballano, principal security consultant at IOActive who conducted the research. “The software that they’re using is often 10 to 15 years old, it was meant to be implemented in an isolated way. So other software in these environments probably suffer from similar vulnerabilities, because the maritime sector originally didn’t have connection over the internet. But now things are changing.”

The two vulnerabilities Ballano found in AmosConnect 8 aren’t readily accessible, but would provide deep access into a ship’s systems for an attacker with a gateway onto the ship’s network—perhaps through a compromised mobile device brought on board, a tainted USB stick used to exchange documents at ports, or physical access. The first bug is in the platform’s login form that would allow an attacker to access the database where credentials are stored for the software, revealing all the username and password sets. Even worse, AmosConnect 8 stores these credential pairs in plaintext, meaning an attacker wouldn’t even need to crack an encryption scheme to use what they find.

A brief history of the creation of the Federal Reserve from our good friend CIGA Dan. As he finishes with, reading the book "The Creature from Jekyll Island" is an excellent read if you wish to understand "why and how" the Fed was created.

Bill

A Trip Trough Time to Jekyll Island

Creation of the Federal Reserve

The Year is 1910; America had gone through three Central Banks. The bankers are tired of picking up the losses and at the same time the people are calling for breaking the power grip of the Banking Trust.

The bankers (J.P. Morgan, Rockefellers, Warburg’s of Germany & the Rothschild’s of Europe) , who are competitors , put their differences aside and decided to have the meeting.

A little Trivia: The little man on the Monopoly Board is J. P. Morgan. Also, in the story Little Orphan Annie: Daddy Warbucks is a portrayal of Paul Warburg.

On an evening in November, representatives of the bankers secretly arrived at the Hoboken, New Jersey Train Station to board the private train car of Sen. Nelson Aldrich (father- in- law of John D. Rockefeller, Jr). They were bound for a two day trip to the coast of Georgia.

They were instructed to speak to each other using first name only. Even two used the names: Wilber and Orville ….taken from the Wright brothers.

When reaching the coast, the men traveled by ferry to a private Island: Jekyll Island. This is where the super wealthy had summer cottages. (More like million dollar homes.) On the Island is the Jekyll Island Club House. The secret meeting was in the club house and, to make sure no one was suspicious, they gave the normal staff the week off .

The men representing the bankers (including Asst. Sec. of Treasury A. Piatt Andrew) met there for 10 days to hammer out and write what would later be the Federal Reserve Act!

Isn’t it ironic: The banking trust wrote the bill that befits them!

This secret meeting on Jekyll Island was creating a banking cartel (no different than a banana cartel where profits benefit the cartel members). The losses would be passed on to the taxpayer through inflation or bailout by the taxpayer.

When they all got back to New York and Washington., D.C., the next step was to make what the bankers wrote goes into law. The biggest reason, as in many cartels, is a need for government as partner and enforce the cartel agreement.

Sen. Nelson Aldrich was so excited about this creation; he wanted put his name on the bill. The bankers warned him it is going to fail because of his relations to the Rockefellers. They were right; the bill did fail!

So they waited a few years to give it another try. This time they gave the bill a better name: Federal Reserve Act, to give the impression it is a federal agency (which it is not) and it has reserves (It has none).

This time, Paul Warburg recommended a couple excellent changes so the bill would get support. The cartel members were up in arms as to what he was thinking. His response was perfect: The idea is to get the bill passed, then we can change it back for the benefit of members. The Federal Reserve Act was passed on December 22, 1913 when Congress was preoccupied on leaving for Christmas break.

Over the years many more changes were made to benefit the banking cartel, but not the people!

Years later, some men who attended the secret meeting at Jekyll Island admitted the meeting occurred in their memoirs’. There is also a brass plaque in the Jekyll Island club house and it says: “In this room the Federal Reserve System was created.”

Dan Dougherty

Dan Dougherty

Note: To understand the banking system in more detail; Read the book "Creature From Jekyll Island by G. Edward Griffin





Nothing redacted?

JFK Assassination Records – 2017 Additional Documents Release

The National Archives and Records Administration is releasing documents previously withheld in accordance with the JFK Assassination Records Collection Act. The vast majority of the Collection (88%) has been open in full and released to the public since the late 1990s. The records at issue are documents previously identified as assassination records, but withheld in full or withheld in part. Learn more

This July release consists of 3,810 documents, including 441 formerly withheld-in-full documents and 3,369 documents formerly released with portions redacted. The documents originate from FBI and CIA series identified by the Assassination Records Review Board as assassination records. More releases will follow.

To view the entire file, you may visit the National Archives at College Park and request access to the original records.

Accessing the Release Files

Each release file is a ZIP file containing copies of the records and a corresponding XLSX spreadsheet with metadata about each file.

To access the files, you will need:

decompression software such as WinZip to “unzip” the contents

software such as Adobe Acrobat to view the PDF files

software such as Windows Media Player to listen to the WAV files

software such as Microsoft Excel to view the XLSX spreadsheet

Once a file has been unzipped, use the XLSX spreadsheet to understand the content and context of each file.

