Bill Holter’s Commentary

The next Las Vegas?

Role-Player Registration: Oklahoma (Is This Where The Next False Flag Will Be?)

October 24, 2017

Get PAID $475 to assist the Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Texas National Guard in Oklahoma City as a Casualty Role Player (CRP) the week of 30 OCTOBER thru 02 NOVEMBER 2017work4hds.com/apply

Role-Player Registration: Oklahoma

Human Domain Solutions, LLC

OKLAHOMA – VIGILANT GUARD

DISASTER RESPONSE TRAINING EXERCISE

Human Domain Solutions (HDS), LLC is now hiring ​Casualty Role Players (CRP)​ to participate in an Oklahoma Vigilant Guard training event October 30, 2017 thru November 2, 2017 at Warr Acres Fire Training Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. ​This exercises will be an Oklahoma emergency response to a simulated incident involving contamination elements. CRPs will be moulaged (injury makeup and fake blood) to portray various physical and emotional injuries and conditions, and will go through medical triage, decontamination, and medical treatment several times during each day of the exercises. Arrival times will be early morning, and the exercises will run between 6-8 hours each day. CRPs will wear cut-away prop clothing and will be washed in decontamination lines to simulate the cleaning off of contamination substances.

This is an excellent opportunity to show appreciation for these brave men and women of the National Guard. Those who have participated in past National Guard disaster preparedness exercises have found it very rewarding: you get to support this important state and community service–and get paid while doing so.

More…

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

Much too close to take comfort. The USA is ungovernable. Has anyone told the DNC that Trump won?

Budget Vote Raises Red Flag For GOP On Tax Reform

October 26, 2017

The tight 216-212 House vote Thursday to pass the GOP budget is raising a red flag for Republicans on tax reform.

The GOP barely scraped up enough votes to pass their partisan budget, as 20 on their side defected.

That included 11 GOP lawmakers from New York and New Jersey who wanted to send a message about the need for their leaders to compromise on plans to eliminate the state and local tax deduction, which could hit their districts hard.

In reality, Republicans probably were always going to be able to pass the budget, a critical step toward tax reform since it unlocks rules that would protect the GOP legislation from a Democratic filibuster in the Senate.

But a number of lawmakers held their votes until the end on Thursday, telling leaders that they will have to deal with them on the tax bill if they want it to be approved.

“There were many members who voted yes, but they were holding their nose while they did it,” said Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-N.J.), who voted no. “They voted yes to keep the process going forward. It doesn’t mean they’re voting for the status quo of the tax framework, though.”

None of this means the House will be unable to pass their actual tax reform package, which is to be released next week and will be marked up in committee on Nov. 6.

Republicans are under intense pressure to get the tax bill approved given the failure to pass ObamaCare repeal. Nearly a year of unified GOP government has yet to include a major legislative victory.

More…

Tucker Probes Unanswered Questions About Security Guard in Vegas Massacre

October 25, 2017

Tucker Carlson said he obtained new evidence showing that Mandalay Bay security guard Jesus Campos traveled to Mexico recently, only returning to the U.S. this week.

He said Campos was seen returning from Baja California Norte into the United States at the San Ysidro, Calif. crossing.

However, previous reports said Campos was wounded by shooter Stephen Paddock who fired a high-caliber round into his leg, which former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino said would cause marked damage.

Carlson also said one of his producers investigating the background of Campos was gruffly hung up on when he asked law enforcement about the man.

He said it raised one of many questions he has about Campos and the investigation at large.

Carlson said his team tried to find out if Campos was a licensed security guard in the state of Nevada, since little is know about him.

When the state said he was not, Carlson’s producer called the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to find out what might otherwise be needed to be employed as a security guard there.

More…