Where is the RAGE? The Teflon Donness calls it Baloney! Not me.

Trump Rails Over ‘Fake Dossier’ After Clinton Revelation

October 25, 2017

President Trump on Wednesday used the news that Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee funded a dossier of allegations about his ties to Russia as a means of attacking it, calling it a “fake dossier” and questioning the credibility of the federal probe into Moscow’s interference in the 2016 election.

Trump said the dossier is one of just several recent examples of how his critics “made up the whole Russia hoax.”

“I have to say, the whole Russian thing is what it’s turned out to be,” he told reporters at the White House. “This was the Democrats coming up with an excuse for losing an election.”

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that the Clinton campaign and the DNC funded the dossier. The news has created a problem for Democrats, as the report shows the Democratic presidential campaign funded a foreign spy’s opposition research — an accusation similar to complaints that Democrats have brought against Trump’s campaign.

Former British spy Christopher Steele compiled the dossier for the opposition research firm Fusion GPS.

It contains a series of lewd allegations about the president’s personal life and detailed deep financial ties between Trump and high-ranking Russian officials.

The document may have been used by the FBI in its investigation into whether Trump campaign officials had improper contacts with Russians about the election.

