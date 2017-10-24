Jim/Bill,

This is part of a memo from a company (I’ll call it XYZ) that a good friend of mine works for:

“When we reviewed our current insurance with Axxxx this year, we realized that we needed to find a better solution. XYZ has absorbed the health insurance premium rate increases for the last 2 years (ranging from 11-18%), and we will not be able to continue to absorb these increases going forward. If we stayed with Aetna, the cost increases would have to be passed along to the employees, which could be as high as 18-25% per year. “

‘Real’ Gold Bull Market Is Coming, It Just Needs This First – Pierre Lassonde

October 23, 2017

(Kitco News) – Gold prices will only go up, rising as high as $1,400 next year, but the “real” bull market won’t get going until it sees an actual pickup in inflation, said mining magnate Pierre Lassonde.

“For gold to get into the next real bull market we need signs of inflation. So far we haven’t seen them,” the chairman of Franco-Nevada told German newspaper Finanz and Wirtschaft.

“The Federal Reserve and other central banks have piled up huge reserves. But there is no inflation because the money is sitting within the banks and they are not lending it. Therefore, you don’t get a multiplier effect.”

But, inflation could accelerate soon enough, with both reconstruction following the damage caused by hurricanes Irma and Harvey in the U.S. as well as a recovery in Europe moving the needle in the right direction, he said.

This year, Lassonde sees prices remaining between the $1,250-1,350 range and then rising up to $1,400 an ounce next year.

The only direction gold prices are likely to go is up, Lassonde noted in the interview, warning that production continues to decline, putting upward pressure on the yellow metal.

“If you look at the last 15 years, we found only very few 15 million ounce deposits. So where are those great big deposits we found in the past? How are they going to be replaced? We don’t know. We do not have those ore bodies in sight,” he said.

One of the reasons for that was that not enough money is being dedicated to exploration, Lassonde highlighted.

10Y Treasury Yields Just Did Something Every Bond Bear Was Waiting For

|October 24, 2017

10Y Treasury yields just crossed 2017’s Maginot Line of 2.40% – the highest in six months…

Following Jeff Gundlach’s bearish bond perspective, and the signals from the commodity/reflation markets…

“When it comes to the 8 largest concentrated shorts in COMEX silver and gold, JPMorgan, alone, is protected against financial ruin whenever silver prices explode due to its massive physical silver position. I see no evidence that any other entity has accumulated enough physical silver. Because JPM was so far ahead of the pack in recognizing that silver will soar in the future and began buying as much as it could starting six and a half years ago, it’s too late for the 7 others to jump onto the buy side now. That’s because such buying would set off a price spiral – about the very last thing a big short would want. JPMorgan has played this masterfully.”

When JPM took over Bear Stearns and inherited its massive silver short position back in 2008, it didn’t really close it out. From what I’ve read, it still has it. BUT…………….it has been accumulating massive amounts of physical silver to offset those shorts. Now if they decide to cover those shorts (buying back the Comex contracts), silver will soar on their buying and they’ll make out like bandits with their physical silver holdings! This little fact is not mentioned in the article. Note the following:

JP Morgan Cornering Silver Bullion Market?

May 1, 2015

– Why is JP Morgan accumulating the biggest stockpile of physical silver in history?

– Legendary silver analyst Ted Butler believes JP Morgan are in a position to corner silver market

– JP Morgan may be holding as much as 350 million ounces of physical silver

– JP Morgan realises the value of owning physical silver bullion today

– Silver at $16 today – Set to soar to over $50 again

Scotiamocatta Sale Is The Most Significant Event To Happen In Silver Since 2008

October 24, 2017

Ted Butler says the ScotiaBank news may be on par with the JP Morgan take-over of Bear Stearns in 2008. Here’s why…

News reports this week indicated that the Bank of Nova Scotia (ScotiaBank), Canada’s third largest bank, had put its precious metals operation, ScotiaMocatta, up for sale. Various sources said the unit had been for sale for a year or so and it was thought or hoped that Chinese interests might buy the business. It was also reported that the Bank of Nova Scotia would shrink the unit if no buyer could be found. The impetus for the sale was said to be a scandal involving smuggled gold from South America to the US. Somewhat ironic, and interesting, was that the sale “listing” agent was none other than JPMorgan.

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-scotiabank-gold/scotiabank-mulls-sale-of-gold-trading-unit-sources-idUSKBN1CN2CN

I believe there is more to this story than meets the eye and it involves the ongoing gold and silver price manipulation. About the only thing I find suspect in the news accounts is the motive for the sale. I was aware of the smuggling story, but ScotiaMocatta didn’t seem particularly exposed in this matter. I accept that the unit is up for sale, just not the motivation behind the sale. If my reasoning is correct, this could be a very significant development in the ongoing silver and gold price manipulation on the COMEX; on a par with JPMorgan taking over Bear Stearns in March 2008; which, in my opinion, was the most significant event in the silver market in decades.

Truth be told, I could never figure out why a leading Canadian bank would even want to buy and run a business not remotely in keeping with its core banking businesses – it was like trying to put a square peg in a round hole. The Bank of Nova Scotia has roughly 90,000 employees, whereas the ScotiaMocatta unit has less than 200 employees and accounts for a tiny fraction of the bank’s $2 billion quarterly profits.

I think the Bank of Nova Scotia’s real motivation for seeking to offload its ScotiaMocatta precious metals unit after 20 years of ownership is liability. It’s the fear of what is to become of a major short seller in silver (and gold) on the COMEX. By every count, ScotiaMocatta is one of the 7 potential dead men walking who hold large concentrated short positions. It’s not some alleged smuggling ring that is motivating the bank to dump the unit. The only wonder is what took the bank so long to come to this conclusion.

When it comes to the 8 largest concentrated shorts in COMEX silver and gold, JPMorgan, alone, is protected against financial ruin whenever silver prices explode due to its massive physical silver position. I see no evidence that any other entity has accumulated enough physical silver. Because JPM was so far ahead of the pack in recognizing that silver will soar in the future and began buying as much as it could starting six and a half years ago, it’s too late for the 7 others to jump onto the buy side now. That’s because such buying would set off a price spiral – about the very last thing a big short would want. JPMorgan has played this masterfully.

CIGA Werner checks in with some history on hyperinflation. Sound familiar?

Bill

Here are some of the quotes about the early stages of Germany’s hyperinflation (source: “Dying of Money”). This is very similar to what we’re seeing in our central bank-driven bubble economy.

In the early stages, the newly-printed money still has value, so if the money supply rises 50%, it’s like a 50% jump in wealth…that is, until the currency starts to lose value.

“Almost any kind of business could make money. Business failures and bankruptcies became few. The boom suspended the normal processes of natural selection by which the nonessential and ineffective otherwise would have been culled out. Practically all of this vanished after the inflation blew itself out. Speculation alone, while adding nothing to Germany’s wealth, became one of its largest activities. The fever to join in turning a quick mark infected nearly all classes, and the effort expended in simply buying and selling the paper titles to wealth was enormous. Everyone from the elevator operator up was playing the market. The volumes of turnover in securities on the Berlin Bourse became so high that the financial industry could not keep up with the paperwork, even with greatly swollen staffs of back-office employees, and the Bourse was obliged to close several days a week to work off the backlog.” “Dying of Money”

Most people think that currency death or hyperinflation is total hell from the start, but it actually starts out as a “feel good” economic boom. The newly printed money stimulates the economy, stock market, property, etc…just like we saw with QE.

“Prices were steady” – what does that sound like? How about the low inflation that everyone is worrying and confused about?

“A few years before, in 1920 and 1921, Germany had enjoyed a remarkable prosperity envied by the rest of the world. Prices were steady, business was humming, everyone was working, the stock market was skyrocketing. The Germans were swimming in easy money. Within the year, they were drowning in it.” “Dying of Money”

Everyone is worried and puzzled by inequality since the Great Recession. Much of that is caused by QE boosting the stock, bond, and property prices of the rich. Guess what? The same thing happened in the early stages of Germany’s hyperinflation as well.

“Side by side with the wealth were the pockets of poverty. Greater numbers of people remained on the outside of the easy money, looking in but not able to enter. The crime rate soared. Although unemployment became virtually nonexistent and many of the workers were able to keep up with inflation through their unions, their bargaining, and their cost-of-living escalator clauses, other workers fell behind the rising cost of living into real poverty. Salaried and white collar workers lost ground in the same way.” “Dying of Money”