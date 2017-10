Courtesy of Zero Hedge.

Gold Jumps As Trump Says “Very, Very Close” To Fed Chair Decision

October 23, 2017

The Dollar index dropped and gold jumped as President Trump told reporters during a meeting with the prime minister of Singapore that he was “very very close” to a decision on who would be the next chair(person) of The Fed…

Jerome Powell continues to be the front-runner…

And gold is up…

