Bill Holter’s Commentary

Jim and I discussed whether or not to post this because the calls of “racism” that will follow. We have decided to post this because neither of us knew where the term “asshat” came from…and now you know too!

Bill Holter’s Commentary

I would like to be the first to coin the new phrase …”he who has the most money will make the news”. It’s a whole new world folks, and as George Carlin might say “journalism ain’t in it”!

Facebook Tests Removing Publishers From News Feed—Unless They Pay

October 23, 2017

Watch out, publishers: a nightmare scenario for Facebook may soon be a reality.

The social network last week officially launched its secondary news feed called Explore. The feed generally features posts from Facebook Pages users don’t follow. News Feed, meanwhile, hosts posts from friends and Pages users do follow.

But that’s not true for everyone. In six markets, Facebook has removed posts from Pages in the original News Feed and relegated them to another feed, Filip Struhárik, editor and social media manager at Denník N, wrote. That means Facebook’s main feed is no longer a free playing field for publishers. Instead, it’s a battlefield of “pay to play,” where publishers have to pony up the dough to get back into the News Feed.

It’s a stark change from how media outlets have grown with Facebook. Publishers like BuzzFeed’s Tasty and NowThis grew via distributing viral posts and videos on News Feed, as Ziad Ramley, former social lead at Al Jazeera English, wrote. While companies had to employ social media managers, they could generally rely on them sharing content without paying to boost it.

That game could be over, creating a nightmare situation for publishers while Facebook hopes it leads to more advertising revenue.

Living off organic Facebook reach?

You’re in for a tough time

That free party is over.

News Feed in 2018 will be for paying guests only. — Matt Navarra ⭐️ (@MattNavarra) October 21, 2017

More…