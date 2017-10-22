Our friend dismal Dave reminds us it has all been about credit since before Christ.

Bill

‘If some lose their whole fortunes, they will drag many more down with them…believe me that the whole system of credit and finance which is carried on here at Rome in the Forum, is inextricably bound up with the revenues of the Asiatic province. If those revenues are destroyed, our whole system of credit will come down with a crash.’

Marcus Tullius Cicero. (66BC).

At least the doctors didn’t call him “dumb”?

JB