Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

The latest from John Williams’ www.shadowstats.com

– Hurricane-Related Boost to September Production Followed Sharp-Downside Revisions to Activity in the Months before the Hurricanes

– September Housing Starts Took a Small Hit from the Tempests, But No More than the Regular Series Volatility in a Given Month

– Storm Disruptions Boosted September Retail Sales and Inflation, yet Long-Range, Non-Recovering and Downtrending Economic Trends Remained in Play

– Disaster-Spiked Economic Activity Usually Favors a Fed Easing, Not a Tightening

– With Mixed Disaster Elements, September Retail Sales Jumped as Expected, Due Particularly to Replacement of Storm-Damaged Automobiles

– Hurricane-Spiked Oil/Gasoline Prices Drove September 2017 CPI and PPI Higher

– September CPI-U Inflation Monthly Gain of 0.55% Pulled Annual CPI-U Inflation Higher to 2.23% (Was 1.94%), with

CPI-W at 2.31% (Was 1.93%) and ShadowStats at 10.0% (Was 9.7%)

– Fed’s Targeted “Core” CPI-U Inflation Held at 1.7% for Fifth Month

– September Final-Demand PPI Inflation Monthly Gain of 0.44% Pulled Annual Gain to a 67-Month High of 2.62%, from 2.35% in August

– Real Average Weekly Earnings Declined in September and Minimally in Third-Quarter 2017

– Early-October Consumer Sentiment Highest Since 2004, Still Shy of its 2000 High by 9.7% (-9.7%)

– Consumers Accepting Limits on “Improving Prospects for Living Standards” Was Responsible for the Jump in Optimism?

“No. 916: September 2017 Retail Sales, Consumer and Producer Price Indices “

www.shadowstats.com

UraniumGate: The Queen Bee Gets Stung By ‘The Putin Sting’

October 21, 2017

Vladimir Putin plays 5 D chess while Hillary and Bill Clinton fumble with checkers

Truly, it doesn’t get more radioactive than the Clinton’s “Uranium One” scandal now known as Uraniumgate.

This particular multi-year crime spree will be the one that finally takes down the Clinton Crime Family, once and for all.

The Back Story

There is a critical piece of Russian history that revolves around President Bill Clinton, President Boris Yeltsin, and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin. That history covers the relationship between Russia and the USA throughout Clinton’s two terms.

Boris Yeltsin bore the greatest burden because of the timing of his term as President as he watched the oligarchs steal everything in sight. His well-known drinking problem and heart condition were surely the result of having to go along with the whole charade. Nevertheless, he knew that in the future stewardship of Vladimir Putin, Russia would be “protected”. For just as the vulture capitalists from both Russia and the West executed their plans (and contracts) to strip Russia bare, so, too, had an ultra-secret group of Russian patriots and nationalists, loyal politicians and government officials made an even stronger compact to take it all back … when the right time presented itself.

(Source: Secret History Revealed — Putin Played Critical Role After The Pre-Planned Collapse Of The USSR)

Yeltsin had nearly a decade to size up his American counterpart. Both he and Clinton were in power at virtually the exact same times. It was clear to the Russians that Clinton was purposefully installed by the Bush political dynasty to present a friendly facade. President Clinton’s handlers knew that if anyone could charm the Russians out of their vast oil and gas wealth, it was the Slick Willie.

More…