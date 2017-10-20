FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

TORONTO, ONTARIO – 19 October 2017, Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation (TSX:TNX)(NYSE MKT:TRX) hereinafter (the “Company”) reports in an article by John Aglionby published today in the Financial Times, “Acacia Mining’s shares soared more than 18 per cent on Thursday after its majority shareholder, Barrick Gold, agreed the Tanzanian government would take a 16 per cent stake in its assets in the east African country to end a six-month dispute over the miner’s operations.” See the Financial Times article attached below in full.

“We believe this settlement is very good news for the Company. The settlement between Barrick and Tanzania represents a major step in furtherance of fairness and equity between the host nation and leaders in the extraction industry. Tanzania and shareholders in the extraction industry can both benefit in a fair distribution of generated mineral profits. We saw a similar structure recently negotiated between Freeport McMoRan and the Indonesian Government; where Indonesia obtained 51% of the Grasberg mine. These are fair relationships between a host nation and investors.” said James E. Sinclair, Executive Chairman.

Sinclair foresaw the necessity of fair dealing and sharing the profits in resource extraction with the host nation and its people. The Company executed its agreement with Tanzania in 2010 regarding the Buckreef mine. The Government of Tanzania through STAMICO owns 45% of the Buckreef mine and shares 45% of the benefits when all costs have been recovered.

“We are confident that the obstacles addressed in the Barrick settlement will reduce the future financing of mining operations exclusively to the fundamentals and economics of the mining projects. The Company’s NI 43-101 Feasibility Study clearly demonstrates the economic feasibility of the Buckreef Project where 1,064,000 ounces of gold are available to be mined.” Sinclair concluded.

FT article on the Barrick deal below.

http://www.miningmx.com/top-story/30749-barrick-share-acacia-mines-tanzania-pays-300m-goodwill-sum/

http://www.thecitizen.co.tz/News/1840340-4146904-4d5qxgz/index.html

3 HOURS AGO by John Aglionby Acacia Mining’s shares soared more than 18 per cent on Thursday after its majority shareholder, Barrick Gold, agreed the Tanzanian government would take a 16 per cent stake in its assets in the east African country to end a six-month dispute over the miner’s operations.

John Thornton, the executive chairman of Barrick, which owns 64 per cent of Acacia, said after talks with government ministers in Tanzania that the company would also pay Tanzania $300m as a sign of good faith.

It was not immediately clear if the government, in return, would lift the demand for Acacia to meet a $190bn demand for unpaid taxes. Acacia operates three mines in Tanzania, which account for the vast majority of its assets. It had scaled back operations at the biggest mine, Bulyanhulu, as a result of the export ban. The dispute started in March when the Tanzanian government banned the export of unprocessed ores in an effort to boost the country’s domestic smelting industry. The government then accused Acacia, one of Africa’s largest gold producers and one of Tanzania’s largest private employers, of illegally under-reporting the amount of metal in its shipments and the tax evasion. Acacia denied any wrongdoing and disputed the Tanzanian revenue authority’s assessments that it owed the government approximately $40bn in unpaid taxes plus a further $150bn in penalties and interest.

Palamagamba Kabudi, Tanzania’s justice and constitutional affairs minister, said Acacia and the government would, in future, split revenues from the three mines 50:50. He said the agreement was in line with the new Tanzanian mining laws passed in July.

Mr Thornton said the deal would be subject to approval from Acacia’s independent shareholders and directors. Acacia, whose shares are still down nearly 60 per cent since the dispute started in early March, said it was still studying the deal reached by Mr Thornton and would issue a statement later on Thursday. Its shares were trading at 216p on Thursday afternoon

For more information and updates, please see the Company website at:

www.tanzanianroyalty.com

Respectfully Submitted,

“James E. Sinclair”

James E. Sinclair

Executive Chairman

For further information, please contact Investor Relations:

Michael Porter

Porter, LeVay & Rose

212-564-4700

mike@plrinvest.com

