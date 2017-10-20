Bill Holter’s Commentary

…And what number were you expecting in a country turning its back on God?

U.S. fiscal year deficit widens to $666 billion

October 20, 2017

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. budget deficit widened to $666 billion for the fiscal year 2017 as record spending more than offset record receipts, the Treasury Department said on Friday.

The 2017 deficit increased to 3.5 percent of gross domestic product. The previous fiscal year deficit was $586 billion, with a deficit-to-GDP ratio of 3.2 percent.

The latest fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30, straddled the presidencies of Barack Obama, a Democrat, and Donald Trump, a Republican.

Accounting for calendar adjustments, the 2017 fiscal year deficit was $644 billion compared with $546 billion the prior year.

Fiscal 2017 revenues increased 1 percent to $3.315 trillion, while spending rose 3 percent to $3.981 trillion.

Since taking office in January, the Trump administration has sought to overhaul the U.S. tax code with precise details currently being worked on in Congress.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

…famous last words in and around 1929!

Quotes Of The Morning: Before & After The 1929 Crash

August 26, 2015

One of Colin Seymour’s hobbies is collecting nonsense.

There are few more nonsensical prognostications than folk either side of the event that’s on everyone’s mind this week: the Great Wall St Crash that began in earnest on October 24, 1929. Here’s what some numb-nuts had to say, with the times they said them indicated on Colin’s chart above. They offer a great example of hubris when humility would be far more appropriate. Because these people had much to be humble about …

1. “We will not have any more crashes in our time.”

– John Maynard Keynes, leading British economist, in 1927

2. “I cannot help but raise a dissenting voice to statements that we are living in a fool’s paradise, and that prosperity in this country must necessarily diminish and recede in the near future.”

– E. H. H. Simmons, President, New York Stock Exchange, January 12, 1928

“There will be no interruption of our permanent prosperity.”

– Myron E. Forbes, President, Pierce Arrow Motor Car Co., January 12, 1928

