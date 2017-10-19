Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

Mr. Beef is hiding his “no premium” numismatics he just traded for. He does not want anyone to know!

I for one am shocked! (sarc)

Bombshell: Flu Shots Scientifically Proven To Weaken Immune Response In Subsequent Years… Researchers Stunned

October 17, 2017

(Natural News) A medical study conducted at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center found that women who received flu vaccines had a weakened immune system response in subsequent years.

Lisa Christian, PhD, the lead researcher on the study, concluded, “Growing evidence shows that those who received a flu shot in the prior year have lower antibody responses in the current year.”

The study proves yet again that the official narrative of the flu shot industry — and its complicit corporate-run media — is false and deliberately deceptive. Far from offering bulletproof protection, flu shots actually make people more vulnerable to influenza infections, which of course contributes to more people catching the flu and then falsely thinking they need more flu shots for “more protection.”

Yet it is the flu shots themselves that are leading to an increase in influenza infections. The flu vaccine, in other words, perpetuates the myth that flu vaccines are needed by ensuring influenza spreads more rapidly than would otherwise occur. In effect, flu vaccines spread the very infections that generate more demand for flu vaccines. The structure is a “perfect” self-perpetuating medical hoax rooted in fake science and relentless media propaganda.

In my news video below, you’ll also learn:

People who had a 2008 flu shot experienced a 250% increase in influenza infections in subsequent years.

The Added Liquidity Caused By 2 Votes

October 18, 2017

We have been involved in one heck of a transition these past 5 quarters. Not only has the politically gamed background been forced up front and center for both party’s embarrassment, the intelligence agencies and foreign agreements (entanglements such as those of NATO, NAFTA, CAFTA et al.) are now totally open to full exposure speculation. And boy the protestations coming from those that are finally being looked at are loud and obnoxious aren’t they? So much commotion is going on that it is really hard to stay on a singular subject without asking if we are not being told all we need to know.

If we stick to the subjects within the sectors of precious metals and currency, we’ll find that there seems to be very little meaningful data at hand with the only exceptions coming from the financial priests on high (G7) who claim all is well and to fear not what they do, for their data is invincible. So what if it’s all in secret? It’s all they say but it doesn’t jive with what we are living thru at present.

Without getting into all the other things that used to make the movements within the markets, we’ll look at what has happened based on a time period from June 2016 to the present in chart form. The US Dollar is our first post; with a brand new low

FBI Informant Barred From Clinton Foundation To Russia Bribery Case

October 19th, 2017

While the mainstream media has largely ignored it, the scandal surrounding Russian efforts to acquire 20% of America’s uranium reserves, a deal which was ultimately approved by the Obama administration, and more specifically the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) which included Hillary Clinton and Eric Holder, is becoming more problematic for Democrats by the hour.

As The Hill pointed out earlier this morning, the latest development in this sordid tale revolves around a man that the FBI used as an informant back in 2009 and beyond to build a case against a Russian perpetrator who ultimately admitted to bribery, extortion and money laundering. The informant, who is so far only known as “Confidential Source 1,” says that when he attempted to come forward last year with information that linked the Clinton Foundation directly to the scandal he was promptly silenced by the FBI and the Obama administration.

Working as a confidential witness, the businessman made kickback payments to the Russians with the approval of his FBI handlers and gathered other evidence, the records show.

Sources told The Hill the informant’s work was crucial to the government’s ability to crack a multimillion dollar racketeering scheme by Russian nuclear officials on U.S. soil that involved bribery, kickbacks, money laundering and extortion. In the end, the main Russian executive sent to the U.S. to expand Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear business, an executive of an American trucking firm and a Russian financier from New Jersey pled guilty to various crimes in a case that started in 2009 and ended in late 2015.

Hartford Can Meet Financial Obligations For Only 60 Days; Bankruptcy Likely Without State Aid

September 7, 2017

Mayor Luke Bronin fired a warning shot at lawmakers and Gov. Dannel P. Malloy Thursday, saying Hartford would seek permission to file for bankruptcy if the city didn’t get the state aid it needs by early November.

In a sharply worded letter to House and Senate leaders and to Malloy, Bronin cautioned: “If the state fails to enact a budget and continues to operate under the governor’s current executive order, the city of Hartford will be unable to meet its financial obligations in approximately 60 days.”

The state budget stalemate is a threat to many Connecticut cities, but has posed exceptional problems for Hartford. Projections show the capital city, facing a $65 million deficit this year, will run into cash-flow issues in November and December, including a $39.2 million end-of-year shortage.

Malloy unveiled new budget proposals Thursday that would restore funding for municipalities and reject major education cuts planned for Oct. 1. Democrats and Republicans met in an attempt to reach common ground.

But Bronin warned that the “extraordinary measures” other towns are considering in response to the state’s ongoing budget gridlock — layoffs, cuts to services and drawing from rainy day funds — are actions Hartford has taken already.

