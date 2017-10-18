O’Keefe: Did NYT Fire Audience Strategy Editor Nick Dudich?

October 17, 2017

O’Keefe Confronts NYT Dep Managing Editor Clifford Levy About Employment of Unethical Staffers

October 18, 2017

This morning, James O’Keefe confronted Deputy Managing Editor Clifford Levy in the streets of Brooklyn to get comment on the status of Nicholas Dudich’s employment at The Times.

Nicholas Dudich was featured in Parts I and II of the American Pravda NYT investigation. He was caught on camera admitting his bias, and describing how he uses his position at The Times to achieve his personal agendas.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Another for the truth bomb category that just 18 months ago would have been considered the thoughts of a raving conspiracy lunatic…yet here it is infested both sides of the isle!

Mainstream Media Just Admitted Hollywood Infested With ‘Child Sex Trafficking’

October 18, 2017

Harvey Weinstein’s sacrifice by the elite through revealing his alleged rampant sexual abuse has appeared to have removed the stigma from those who expose child sex trafficking.

Weinstein’s ousting seems to have served as a catalyst for the mainstream media to finally cover the real-life horror movie that is Hollywood sex abuse.

While many brave actresses and actors have come forward with allegations of their abuse by adults, some of those inside the industry are calling out the horrifying reality of rampant child sex trafficking that takes place behind the silver screen.

Although TFTP has faithfully exposed this depraved group of Hollywood elite and politicians who deal in the lives of children for years, even the mainstream media is being forced to cover it now.

One such outlet to jump on the expose Hollywood train is the FOX News Channel whose hot-tempered pundit, Judge Jeanine Pirro went on a massive — albeit entirely partisan — rant about the powers that be and their nature to ignore and also facilitate Hollywood’s sick addiction.

Starting her rant, Pirro laid into Clinton and how she is using this Weinstein scandal to use Trump — who said he could just walk up to women and grab them in the genitalia — as a distraction from her husbands years of sex abuse scandal.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

The lengths Mr. Krugman is going to disparage “gold bugs” has become astonishing…as he links gold bugs to racism. I guess he figures if he alters the argument, people will forget that DEBT itself equals SLAVERY!

Krugman Goes Insane: Links Racism And Goldbugs

October 17, 2017

Following the goofy comments by Marc Faber (SEE: Oh Boy, Forecaster Marc Faber: If the US ” had been settled by black people instead of whites.”; Sprott to Fire Him), the Keynesian Paul Krugman sent out this mad series of tweets:

I’ve often noticed that the most vitriolic responses I get tend to be of two kinds: (a) racist/anti-Semitic stuff (surprise, surprise) 1/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) October 17, 2017

Sorry, tweetus interruptus: lost internet access for a while. To continue, (b) rants whenever I call for printing money/deficits 2/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) October 17, 2017

Of these, monetary stuff is actually more vitriolic. But I didn’t really see them as all that connected other than old white guy issues 3/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) October 17, 2017

