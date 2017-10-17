Bill Holter’s Commentary

Truth Bomb! Of course we already knew this but it now comes out publicly for Joe Six Pack’s perusal. Actually, it was a surprise it did not become a major issue during the election? Let’s call this one the “Uranium One” truth bomb and add it to the growing list…

FBI Uncovered Russian Bribery Plot Before Obama Administration Approved Controversial Nuclear Deal With Moscow

October 17, 2017

Before the Obama administration approved a controversial deal in 2010 giving Moscow control of a large swath of American uranium, the FBI had gathered substantial evidence that Russian nuclear industry officials were engaged in bribery, kickbacks, extortion and money laundering designed to grow Vladimir Putin’s atomic energy business inside the United States, according to government documents and interviews.

Federal agents used a confidential U.S. witness working inside the Russian nuclear industry to gather extensive financial records, make secret recordings and intercept emails as early as 2009 that showed Moscow had compromised an American uranium trucking firm with bribes and kickbacks in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, FBI and court documents show.

They also obtained an eyewitness account — backed by documents — indicating Russian nuclear officials had routed millions of dollars to the U.S. designed to benefit former President Bill Clinton’s charitable foundation during the time Secretary of State Hillary Clinton served on a government body that provided a favorable decision to Moscow, sources told The Hill.

The racketeering scheme was conducted “with the consent of higher level officials” in Russia who “shared the proceeds” from the kickbacks, one agent declared in an affidavit years later.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

A heart warming example of sense of duty and loyalty. Most employers can only dream of this kind of employee…And probably not a bad dude to have by your side in a bar fight!

Goat-Herding Dog Refused To Abandon Flock Amid Firestorm, Miraculously Survived

October 16, 2017

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — With the deadly flames of the Tubbs Fire bearing down on his property, Roland Tembo Hendel knew it was time to round up his family, dogs and cats flee.

But there simply was no room for the family’s flock of goats.

“By 11:10 we could see the first of the flames across the valley,” he wrote on his Facebook page. “By 11:15 they were growing larger and the winds went mad. We had loaded up the dogs and cats, but Odin, our stubborn and fearless Great Pyrenees would not leave the goats.”

Odin — living up to the Norse god he is named after — would not abandon the flock.

So the family reluctantly and with heavy hearts, watched Odin was they were departing, hoping they would see him again but knowing it was likely he would not survive.

“Even under the best of circumstances it is nearly impossible to separate Odin from the goats after nightfall when he takes over the close watch from his sister Tessa,” Hendel wrote. “I made a decision to leave him, and I doubt I could have made him come with us if I tried.”

Bill Holter’s Commentary

WOW! What a shock, the NY Times tried to sway the elections? No “Russians” on their payroll!

Undercover Video: NYT Editor Slams Pence As ‘F***ing Horrible,’ Says Reporters Tried To Sway Voters Against Trump

October 17, 2017

The newest Project Veritas video reveals a New York Times editor trashing Vice President Mike Pence as “f***ing horrible” and indicating that reporters wrote stories during the presidential campaign with the intention of persuading them to vote against Trump.

“I think one of the things that maybe journalists were thinking about is like, oh, if we write about him, about how insanely crazy he is and how ludicrous his policies are, then maybe people will read it and be like, oh wow, we shouldn’t vote for him,” Desiree Shoe, the London homepage editor for the NYT, says in the video. She claims in the video that it’s hard for journalists to cover Trump in an “unbiased” manner, describing him as “an oblivious idiot.”

Shoe is open about her clear bias against Pence in the video, describing the vice president as “f***ing horrible” and mocking him as “extremely, extremely religious.”

As a London editor, it’s unclear how large of a role Shoe may have played in the NYT’s election coverage. At the very least, her comments are indicative of a left-wing, anti-Trump culture at the NYT that usually remains out of the public eye.

TheDC has reached out to the NYT for comment and will update when they respond.

The video is the latest release from Project Veritas, as part of a project meant to unmask liberal media bias at establishment media outlets like the NYT and CNN.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Add this one to the “truth bomb” list!

Kobe Steel Scandal Goes Nuclear: Company Faked Data For Decades, Had A “Fraud Manual”

October 16, 2017

Last week we reported that in the latest instance of criminal Japanese corporate malfeasance, Japan’s third-biggest steel producer admitted falsifying data about the quality of steel, aluminum, copper, iron powder and other products it sold to customers across virtually every single industry. The news sent the company’s stock tumbling 43% from levels before the scandal broke, to the lowest price since 2012.

The downstream impact was quickly felt, with selling hitting names across the global supply chain…

Judicial Watch: State Department Reveals 2,800 Huma Abedin Government Documents on Weiner’s Laptop

October 17, 2017

(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch revealed today that the U.S. Department of State admits it received 2,800 Huma Abedin work-related documents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that were found on her estranged husband Anthony Weiner’s personal laptop. Abedin was former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s deputy chief of staff. Weiner is a disgraced former congressman and New York mayoral candidate who recently plead guilty to transferring obscene material to a minor. Abedin kept a non-State.gov email account that she used repeatedly for government business on Hillary Clinton’s notorious email server(s).

The revelation was produced in a May 5, 2015, lawsuit Judicial Watch filed against the State Department (Judicial Watch, Inc. v. U.S. Department of State (No. 1:15-cv-00684)). Judicial Watch sued after the State Department failed to respond to a March 18, 2015, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request seeking: “All emails of official State Department business received or sent by former Deputy Chief of Staff Huma Abedin from January 1, 2009 through February 1, 2013 using a non-‘state.gov’ email address.”

In accordance with a court ordered production of documents, the State Department’s court filing states: “The State Department has identified approximately 2,800 work-related documents among the documents provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.” By December 31, 2017, the State Department expects to complete its review and production of the FBI records. The government suggests some of the material may be “duplicative” of other records.

“This is a disturbing development. Our experience with Abedin’s emails suggest these Weiner laptop documents will include classified and other sensitive materials,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “When will the Justice Department do a serious investigation of Hillary Clinton’s and Huma Abedin’s obvious violations of law?”

Judicial Watch previously released 20 productions of documents in this case that show examples of mishandling of classified information and instances of pay to play between the Clinton State Department and the Clinton Foundation. Also, at least 627 emails were not part of the 55,000 pages of emails that Clinton turned over, and further contradict a statement by Clinton that, “as far as she knew,” all of her government emails had been turned over to department.

