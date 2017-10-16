Bill Holter’s Commentary

Everything is “hackable” …except of course cypto currencies, their exchanges and wallets?

Every Wi-Fi network at risk of unprecedented ‘Krack’ hacking attack

October 16, 2017

Every Wi-Fi connection is potentially vulnerable to an unprecedented security flaw that allows hackers to snoop on internet traffic, researchers have revealed.

The vulnerability is the first to be found in the modern encryption techniques that have been used to secure Wi-Fi networks for the last 14 years.

In theory, it allows an attacker within range of a Wi-Fi network to inject computer viruses into internet networks, and read communications like passwords, credit card numbers and photos sent over the internet.

The so-called “Krack” attack has been described as a “fundamental flaw” in wireless security techniques by experts. Apple, Android and Windows software are all susceptible to some version of the vulnerability, which is not fixed by changing Wi-Fi passwords.

“It seems to affect all Wi-Fi networks, it’s a fundamental flaw in the underlying protocol, even if you’ve done everything right [your security] is broken,” said Alan Woodward of the University of Surrey’s Centre for Cyber Security.

More…

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Why, why not just ask for National Security Clearance as a firm? Or, they should just team up with Google to run the “ministry of truth”? Had Trump not been elected…we would already have a “czar” of said ministry and you would not be reading this presently…!

Facebook Is Looking for Employees With National Security Clearances

October 16, 2017

Facebook Inc. is looking to hire people who have national security clearances, a move the company thinks is necessary to prevent foreign powers from manipulating future elections through its social network, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Workers with such clearance can access information classified by the U.S. government. Facebook plans to use these people — and their ability to receive government information about potential threats — to search more proactively for questionable social media campaigns ahead of elections, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the information is sensitive. A Facebook spokesman declined to comment.

Job candidates like this are often former government and intelligence officials or contractors. The status can carry over to private-sector jobs, as long as the position still requires access to sensitive information. Previously granted clearances become inactive when intelligence workers leave government employment, but they can be reactivated on Facebook’s behalf, the person said.

The Office of the National Director of Intelligence and the Department of Homeland Security didn’t respond to requests for comment on Sunday.

More…

Bill Holter’s Commentary

So maybe I was wrong when I have said “no one could be so stupid as to put current policy in place …it has to be a plan”? Maybe they really DON’T KNOW what they are doing. Truly scary either way!

Pharmacist Who Shuttles Carloads Of Pharma Drugs To Congress Admits They’re Senile, Brain-Damaged Patients Who “Might Not Even Remember What Happened Yesterday”

October 15, 2017

(Natural News) Many of the nation’s top lawmakers appear to be pharmaceutical drug addicts who rely on a steady stream of pharma pills being covertly shipped into them daily at Capitol Hill via a local pharmacy in D.C. known as Grubb’s. It’s a quaint little place that a recent article published by STATNews.com featured in an almost sentimental light, while also admitting that many members of Congress who utilize its services likely “aren’t all there” in terms of their brain function.

Mike Kim, the head pharmacist and owner of Grubb’s, should know; he’s the one who’s responsible for filling prescriptions for members of Congress. And he says that what he sees are plenty of prescriptions for things like diabetes and circulation issues, as well as for more serious conditions like Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. This, he says, is somewhat concerning because it calls into question whether or not the people crafting our country’s laws are cognitively fit to be making such important decisions.

“It makes you kind of sit back and say, ‘Wow, they’re making the highest laws of the land and they might not even remember what happened yesterday,’” Kim reportedly told STATNews.com.

Grubb’s has apparently been involved in legally trafficking pharmaceuticals to and from the Capitol building on a daily basis since at least 1997. It operates through the Office of the Attending Physician (OAP), which basically functions as the personal physician for members of Congress. The OAP is secretive in its dealings – and understandably so, seeing as how the personal medical affairs of members of Congress should remain private, just as they do for every other American.

More…

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Who could have seen this one coming??? Make sure to read some of the comments!

Backlash: Week 6 of the NFL Reveals Several Nearly Empty Stadiums As Fans Continue to Leave the League

October 16, 2017

The NFL likely hoped for a return to normalcy for Week 6, especially after Commissioner Goodell’s call to “move past the anthem controversy,” and address the issue in detail at league meetings on Tuesday. Instead, what the NFL got was a return to what has become the “new normal” in the age of anthem protests: empty seats.

Throughout the league, stadiums could be seen with thousands of empty seats at kickoff, and, in some cases in the middle of the game.

Here is a pic with several empty, or near empty stadiums at kickoff on Sunday:

More…

Fusion GPS, Company Behind Anti-Trump Dossier, Fights House Subpoenas

October 16, 2017

The political research firm behind a controversial and unverified anti-Trump dossier is fighting subpoenas from the House Intelligence Committee, with its lawyer seeming to lay the groundwork for company representatives to plead the Fifth on Capitol Hill.

Joshua Levy, the attorney for Fusion GPS, said in a letter to the panel Monday that House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is acting “in bad faith.”

“Based on this Committee’s bad faith interactions with the undersigned counsel and its pattern of unprofessional conduct exhibited during different points throughout this investigation, you have left us with no choice but to advise our clients to assert their privileges in the face of these subpoenas,” he wrote, in a 17-page list of reasons why the company would not comply.

Levy noted that Fusion GPS co‐founder Glenn Simpson spoke recently to another congressional committee, but asked that the company be excused from testimony before Nunes’ panel as sought by the subpoenas.

A congressional official familiar with the matter fired back, saying in a statement to Fox News:

“Democrats and Fusion GPS have tried to obstruct every effort to get the facts about the compilation of the Steele dossier and who paid for it, so it’s no surprise that Fusion GPS is saying they’ll continue to obstruct these efforts. Fusion GPS is clearly paving the way to plead the fifth, and Congress is trying to find out if they’re trying to hide something.”

More…

Firm Behind Trump Dossier Refuses To Comply With Russia Probe Subpoena

October 16, 2017

The political consulting firm behind an infamous dossier alleging ties between President Trump’s campaign and the Russian government refused Monday to comply with a subpoena from the House intelligence committee.

Lawyers for the firm, Fusion GPS, dismissed the subpoenas as “shameful” in a letter to the committee’s chairman, Rep. Devon Nunes, R-Calif., whom they accused of having launched his own “parallel investigation to the detriment of any serious attempt by this Committee to obtain information about whether the Russian government and its associates influenced the 2016 presidential election.”

Fusion GPS commissioned former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele to research Trump in the months before the election. The result was an explosive — and, so far, unverified — dossier alleging extensive ties between Trump and the Russian government, which Trump has said are both false and “disgraceful.”

The dossier — both its accuracy and its role in the FBI’s probe of Russian influence — has become a subject of the three separate congressional Russia investigations.

Fusion GPS’ lawyers, Joshua Levy and Robert Muse, said in a letter Monday that Nunes signed subpoenas on Oct. 4 seeking records and testimony from three people connected to the firm. Among other things, lawmakers have been trying to determine who paid Fusion GPS to investigate Trump. The subpoenas had not previously been made public.

More…

Firm Tied to Trump Dossier Objects to House Panel Subpoenas

October 16, 2017

A firm that helped produce a salacious opposition-research dossier that said President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russians is objecting to subpoenas issued by the House Intelligence Committee.

Joshua Levy, a lawyer for the firm, Fusion GPS, said in a letter Monday the subpoenas violate the Constitution’s First Amendment and would “chill” those running from office from conducting opposition research in an election. He also questioned whether Republican panel Chairman Devin Nunes of California was authorized by his committee colleagues to issue them.

“His subpoenas are a clear abuse of power: They are designed to obfuscate the facts and conjure up rank conspiracy theories at the behest of the president and his most obsequious allies in Congress,” Levy said in a statement.

The subpoenas seek information on the creation of the dossier, written mostly by former British spy Christopher Steele. The 35-page document included unverified allegations about Trump, including collusion with Russia and compromising information about the president. Trump has denied the allegations.

A Republican congressional official familiar with the matter responded to the letter by saying Fusion GPS is paving the way to plead the Fifth Amendment, as Congress attempts to learn whether the firm is trying to hide something.

More…

Dossier Firm’s Lawyers Accuse Devin Nunes Of ‘Unprofessional Conduct’

October 16, 2017

Lawyers representing the firm that put together the so-called Trump dossier wrote a scathing letter to House Intel Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) — who has recused himself from the committee’s Russia probe, but nonetheless issued subpoenas to the firm — accusing Nunes and his staff of operating with a “pattern of unprofessional conduct.”

“Now that you, and by extension, your staff, have proven to be unreliable partners in good faith negotiations, we cannot reasonably be expected to trust anything that you or your staff would represent to us,” the lawyers for Fusion GPS said Monday in the letter. “We cannot in good conscience do anything but advise our clients to stand on their constitutional privileges, the attorney work product doctrine and contractual obligations.”

The lawyers signaled that Fusion GPS would not be turning over the documents Nunes’ subpoena requested (though the firm did preserve them). The lawyers said that, if compelled to appear in front of the committee, Fusion GPS representatives would invoke their constitutional privileges not to testify. They laid out a number of reasons they believed Nunes and his staff had acted in “bad faith” in issuing the subpoenas, including him doing so unilaterally despite his recusal as well as various “infirmities” in the subpoenas themselves.

The dossier and the private investigators who put it together have become of interest to the various entities investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson was interviewed for 10 hours by the Senate Judiciary Committee and Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team has reportedly met with the dossier’s author Christopher Steele, a former British spy.

More…

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Here we go into stupid season! Guess I was wrong, I figured a Trump mask would be number one? Way back in the day, I wore a Reagan mask to a Ted Kennedy rally which got me immediately surrounded by secret service, I had no idea a Halloween costume could be so scary!

The Five Most Triggering Halloween Costumes of 2017

October 14, 2017

As the days get shorter and cooler, a familiar pre-Halloween ritual is swinging into high gear. Of course I’m talking about the spasms of faux outrage and virtue-signalling over Halloween costumes we are seeing as the big day draws near.

Business Insider has a list of fourteen costumes “you shouldn’t wear this year” because some common Halloween costumes can be “problematic.”

As a public service, I’ve whittled the number down to the top five politically incorrect costumes you should avoid this year if you don’t want to trigger outrage, emotional meltdowns, and even fisticuffs on Halloween.

Hobo Costume:

I know you should dress how you want to but WHY ARE ALL THE COSTUMES AVAILABLE FOR WOMEN SLUTTY?!? EVEN THIS HOBO COSTUME pic.twitter.com/cS20OBlpO7 — loch tess monster (@Tessa_Thom) October 30, 2016

More…