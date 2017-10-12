James Mattis Calls B.S. On NBC’s Nuclear Weapons Story

October 11, 2017

Today NBC News reported that at a July 20 meeting that President Trump expressed a desire to expand the US nuclear arsenal from 4,000 to 32,000 warheads. The object of the report was clear, to further push the Democrat narrative that Trump is an idiot. Trump protested,

Fake @NBCNews made up a story that I wanted a “tenfold” increase in our U.S. nuclear arsenal. Pure fiction, made up to demean. NBC = CNN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017

With all of the Fake News coming out of NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License? Bad for country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017

giving rise to yet more anti-Trumpian rage.

Now someone who was there has issued an on-the-record statement:

Defense Secretary James Mattis disputed an NBC News report Wednesday that President Donald Trump sought a tenfold increase in the U.S. nuclear stockpile during a summer meeting

“Recent reports that the president called for an increase in the U.S. nuclear arsenal are absolutely false. This kind of erroneous reporting is irresponsible,” Mattis said in his statement. Trump, during a brief interaction with reporters ahead of a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, mentioned that Mattis would be releasing a statement contesting the NBC News report.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

May God have mercy and help these people. We survived a wild fire that took 1,700 homes, ours included. Many lives will change in ways not even contemplated now. I can state from first hand experience that some of the change is good, especially the new found appreciation of life itself!

New Satellite Photos Reveal The California Wildfire’s Shocking Damage From Space

October 11, 2017

More than a dozen wildfires ignited on Sunday in Northern California, a region at its driest this time of year.

Flames have consumed more than 170,000 acres of land, killed at least 23 people, destroyed thousands of homes, and forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate. Napa and Sonoma counties — the heart of California wine country — are especially hard-hit.

Officials have yet to determine the origin of the Santa Rosa wildfires, but dry and powerful “Diablo winds” that blow in overnight may have stoked and spread the infernos.

Satellites in space are recording shocking views of the disaster, an event that some experts are calling one of the worst firestorms in the state’s history.

On Wednesday night, DigitalGlobe — a satellite-imaging company that captures 100 terabytes’ worth of new photos of Earth each day — released some of the first close-up views of the disaster from orbit.

