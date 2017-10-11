Bill Holter’s Commentary

They must be closing because the economy is so robust?

Sears Canada Closing All Stores, Laying Off All Employees

October 10, 2017

Sears Canada — owned by Sears Holdings (SHLD) — announced the company is shuttering all its stores and laying off all employees.

The move comes following a number of years of declining sales happening north of the border that has seen the retailer’s foot traffic decline as more shoppers turn to buying apparel from e-commerce outlets. A total of 12,000 Sears workers will lose their jobs over the coming months.

The chain attempted to resurrect its Canada business through a bid by executive chairman Brandon Stranzl, but was forced into closure after failing to amass the necessary funds to revitalize the store. The first closures will take place at the head office near Dundas Square.

About 800 employees are located in this location and they will be let go next week. Liquidation sales will follow soon after, kicking off on Thursday, Oct. 19 and lasting anywhere from 10 to 14 weeks.

“Following exhaustive efforts, no viable transaction for the company to continue as a going concern was received,” according to a press release from the company issued Tuesday.

“The Company deeply regrets this pending outcome and the resulting loss of jobs and store closures.” Stranzl was not available for comment on Tuesday. His deal would’ve saved thousands of jobs.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Seems news like this is coming out each week and with more frequency. So much for Turkey joining the disintegrating EU…and what about their NATO status? Geopolitics is all pretty complicated today except for one thing…fewer and fewer want to use dollars!

CONFIRMED: Turkey And Iran To Conduct Bilateral Trade In National Currencies

October 10, 2017

In yet another sign that Turkey’s Eurasian pivot is about cold hard economics, rather than more fleeting ideological concerns, Turkey and Iran have officially announced that future bilateral trade will be conducted in Iranian Rial and Turkish Lira. This represents yet another blow to Dollar hegemony, as countries ranging from Russia, China and Venezuela, begin exploring trading options that are not dependant on the United States.

According to Valiollah Seif, the governor of the Central Bank of Iran, this gives the two countries the potential to treble the current level of bilateral trade which stands at $10 billion per annum, up to $30 billion.

A global effort among countries whose economies aren’t directly tied in to the US financial and monetary systems, to drop the Dollar and begin trading in local and regional currencies, has long been a priority among states that are effectively getting ripped off by Dollar derived exchange rates and practices.

September’s BRICS summit in Xiamen China placed a heavy emphasis on the need for BRICS nations and their partners beyond, to begin developing and implementing different means of exchange than the US Dollar.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Russia turns up the heat with additional demand for the Achilles Heel to the U.S. dollar…

Russian Central Bank May Start Buying Gold On Moscow Exchange –Sources

October 10, 2017

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) – Russia’s central bank may start buying gold for its official reserves on the Moscow Exchange, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The Russian central bank is one of the world’s largest holders of bullion and the switch would boost currently low turnover in gold trading on the Moscow Exchange, which only launched a precious metals market in 2013.

The bank has been regularly buying gold as it wrestles with weaker oil prices and Western sanctions imposed over Moscow’s role in the Ukraine crisis. It has access to gold trading on the Moscow Exchange but has not been active so far, trading gold on the over-the-counter (OTC) market instead.

The two sources said a final decision had yet to be taken but senior central bank officials were looking at what volumes could be bought via the exchange – which serves as an equity, bond, foreign exchange and derivatives market – and from what date.

Buying gold on the exchange would be a smoother process than buying on the OTC, but the exchange’s turnover in gold trading is still relatively low. It would also improve transparency in the country’s gold market, something the central bank has been working on across financial markets.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Bad news for Hillary and co. as this truth bomb is blowing up in slow motion with her highness as the common connection. We believe the ultimate truth bomb in this department is the one that crosses even the red line (or should) of those most liberal, pedophilia.

Tucker vs Hillary Adviser: Is She the ‘Enabler’ in the Bill Clinton-Weiner-Weinstein Trifecta?

October 10, 2017

Tucker Carlson debated former Clinton campaign adviser Richard Goodstein on Hillary’s delayed response to the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

He played tape of Clinton repeatedly railing against President Trump’s alleged “demeaning of women” and the general issues of sexism and misogyny.

Five days after the reports surfaced, Clinton said she was “shocked and appalled” by her donor and friend.

Carlson said Clinton has been prominently visible in the lives of three figures alleged to have committed sexual assault or misconduct: her husband Bill Clinton, former Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-N.Y.) and Weinstein.

“In fact, she may be the enabler,” he said, referencing allegations of misconduct against Clinton’s husband by people like Juanita Broaddrick, Paula Corbin Jones and Kathleen Willey.

Carlson said President Obama was also delayed in his response, showing a picture of the 44th president with Weinstein, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and the late Sen. Frank Lautenberg (D-N.J.).

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Silly me, and all the while this is why I thought they had girl scouts?

In Historic Change, Boy Scouts To Let Girls In Some Programs

October 11, 2017

NEW YORK — In a historic change, the Boy Scouts are announcing plans to admit girls into the Cub Scouts starting next year and to establish a new program for older girls using the same curriculum as the Boy Scouts.

Under the plan announced Wednesday, Cub Scout dens — the smallest unit — will be single-gender, either all-boys or all-girls. The larger Cub Scout packs will have the option to welcome both genders if they choose.

The program for older girls is expected to start in 2019 and will enable girls to earn the coveted rank of Eagle Scout.

