The height of lunacy.

Think about it……

if the anti-kneelers are boycotting advertisers,

and the kneelers are boycotting advertisers,

then why should advertisers even bother giving the NFL their business.

Bye-Bye NFL.

Bye-Bye $25 million dollar per year salaries.

Bye-bye $13 glass of beer, $7 bottle of water, etc.

College ball here I come.

CIGA Wolfgang Rech

ESPN’s Jamele Hill Suspended After Urging Fans To Boycott Anti-Kneeling NFL Advertisers

October 9, 2017

Update (3:30 pm ET): ESPN has suspended host Hill for her second violation of the network’s social media guidelines on Monday after she urged her twitter followers to boycott the Dallas Cowboys’ advertisers.

Here’s ESPN’s statement:

ESPN’s Statement on Jemele Hill: pic.twitter.com/JkVoBVz7lv — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 9, 2017

