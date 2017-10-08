Bill Holter’s Commentary

OK, so the U.S. Congress says this passes through “disputed” territory. Who exactly is going to enforce the “foul”? Will we put them on double secret probation? The bottom line is the U.S. dollar is being supplanted no matter what decibel level the protests reach… China will do what is best for China. the U.S. be damned!

CPEC Passes Through Disputed Territory: US

October 7, 2017

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration has informed Congress that it too believes the China-Pakistan Econo­mic Corridor (CPEC) passes through a disputed territory — originally an India claim aimed at thwarting the development plan.

The $56 billion CPEC passes through Pakis­t­an’s northern areas, which India claims is part of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir territory.

“The One Belt, One Road also goes through disputed territory, and I think that in itself shows the vulnerability of trying to establish that sort of a dictate,” US Defence Sec­retary James Mattis told the Senate Armed Services Committee/.

Secretary Mattis and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Joseph Dun­­­ford ap­­peared before the Sen­ate and House armed services panel earlier this week to brief US lawmakers on the current situation in the Pak-Afghan region.

Secretary Mattis said the US oppo­sed the One Belt, One Road policy in principle because in a globalised world, there were many belts and many roads, and no one nation shou­­ld put itself into a position of dictating One Belt, One Road. And it opposed the one going through Pakistan also because it passed throu­­gh a disputed territory.

Maybe they should check the basement for fire? But then again, gold doesn’t burn and neither does thin air?

Fire Erupts on Roof of Federal Reserve Building in Manhattan: FDNY

October 7, 2017

Dozens of firefighters were fighting a blaze on top of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Saturday night, officials say.

The fire broke out sometime before 8:40 p.m. on the roof of the 14-story building at 33 Liberty St. in Lower Manhattan.

Video shows numerous fire trucks and firefighters at the scene around 9 p.m.

The FDNY said a generator on the roof of the building caused the fire in a chimney.

No injuries have been reported.

The severity of the damage to the building is not known, and it wasn’t immediately clear if the fire had been put out shortly before midnight.

