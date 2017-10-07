Bill Holter’s Commentary

We have received many e-mails on this topic, so rather than answer them all as they are piling up we post instead. This is NOT what they hold as “official reserves”, rather it represents “proven reserves” in the ground and yet to be dug up. China says they have official gold reserves held at 1,860 tons, I have written several times illustrating the real number is very probably over 20,000 tons. This number can be gleaned from what they produce each year (450 tons) and what they have been importing since 2009.

Please understand the “timing” of announcing mineable reserves is no coincidence to other events such as the Silk Road and trade deals, financing/credit facilities ie. AIIB, and their alternative to the West’s SWIFT system. Saudi Arabia meeting and doing trade deals with Russia is also no coincidence at this time. The IMF has an annual meeting Oct. 13-15 and the Chinese have their “5 year meeting” on Oct. 18-19. Announcing a lot of gold yet to be dug up is only the cherry on top! Be alert over the next couple of weeks, even President Trump has told you “this is the calm before the storm”…

China proven gold reserves at 12,100 tonnes at end-2016 – Xinhua

October 2, 2017

SHANGHAI, Oct 2 (Reuters) – China’s proven gold reserves reached 12,100 tonnes at the end of 2016, the state news agency Xinhua reported on Monday quoting an official with the national gold association.

China has been the world’s biggest gold producer for 10 years and the largest consumer of the metal for four years, it said. China aims to increase its annual gold output to 500 tonnes by 2020 from around 450 tonnes currently, it said.

Last year, 70,000 tonnes of gold were traded in China on spot exchanges, futures exchanges and over-the-counter at banks, and that amount was expected to exceed 100,000 tonnes by 2020, Xinhua quoted Zhang Yongtao, vice chairman of the China Gold Association (CGA), as saying.

