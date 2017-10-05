Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

This is the Federal reserve’s worst nightmare taking shape.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Russian president Vladimir Putin, Oct.5, 2017

Bill Holter’s Commentary

May I suggest a Geiger counter?

Thousands of Sharks, Other Sea Life Mysteriously Die in San Francisco Bay

October 4, 2017

As many as 2,000 leopard sharks have mysteriously died in the San Francisco Bay over the past few months. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says determining the cause is not a priority for the state since the sharks are not threatened or endangered, however, scientists say additional research and resources are crucial since the threat is now believed to be preying on other marine life.

“This year is unusual in that there has been a large number of other species that have also been dying,” said Dr. Mark Okihiro, a research scientist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “This pathogen can tackle a variety of different species … we’ve had a much more diverse group of fish that have been found dead in the San Francisco Bay.”

At least 500 bat rays, hundreds of striped bass, 50 smooth-hound sharks and about 100 halibut died in the bay between February and July, according to Okihiro’s estimates.

Dead Sea Life in the San Francisco Bay

The NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit obtained the most recent government estimates for the amount of marine life likely killed by the parasite known as ‘Miamiensis avidus.” The California Department of Fish and Wildlife released the data on July 21, 2017.

More…

Bill Holter’s Commentary

I guess this just about does it, now we know for sure RT must be a credible source for news?!!

‘Unacceptable!’ RT pulled from YouTube prime ad list in US without notice

October 5, 2017

The move by Google to expunge RT from its premium advertising service without any prior notice is “absolutely unacceptable” but will not have an adverse effect on the channel’s outreach or its profits, RT Deputy Editor-in-Chief Kirill Karnovich-Valua said.

RT, with millions of subscribers across its channels, has for years been ahead of the competition as the most viewed TV news network on YouTube, setting several records since it registered on the platform in 2007. Last month, the RT network hit another milestone after its multi-language videos were watched over 5 billion times.

RT Deputy Editor-in-Chief Kirill Karnovich-Valua expressed regret over the lack of communication from Google, which failed to properly notify RT of this important update.

“RT has been Google’s premium partner since 2010 and accredited to an official status of the most watched TV news network on YouTube. The fact that RT is no longer included in the Google Preferred advertising list in the US in itself does not affect RT distribution and monetization on the platform.

“Yet, it is absolutely unacceptable that, while there were no notifications of any policy changes sent to RT, such internal info appears to have been leaked to the US media by Google.

“This speaks to the unprecedented political pressure increasingly applied to all RT partners and relationships in a concerted effort to push our channel out of the US market entirely, and by any means possible.”

More…

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Mr. Putin has had a revolving door of leading oil producers visiting him lately!

Maduro Visits Putin, Proposes Global Oil Trade In Rubles, Yuan

October 4, 2017

Three weeks after the US imposed financial sanctions on Venezuela in an effort to cripple its economy and choke the Maduro regime, which in turn prompted Caracas to announce it would no longer receive or send payments in dollars, and that those who wished to trade Venezuelan crude would have to do so in Chinese Yuan, today during an energy summit held in Moscow, Venezuela’s president Nicolas Maduro proposed to expand his own personal blockade of the US, by proposing that all oil producing countries discuss creating a currency basket for trading crude and refined products. One which is no longer reliant on the (petro)dollar.

“Developing a new mechanism of controlling the oil market is necessary,” Maduro said on Wednesday at the Russian Energy Forum, being held in Moscow this week.

Quoted by RT, Maduro also blamed trade in crude oil paper futures as having an adverse impact on the oil market, which has undermined attempts by OPEC to stabilize prices. To counteract such “speculation”, Maduro proposed an alternative currency basket, one which is based not on the world’s reserve currency but includes the yuan, ruble, and other currencies, and which will mitigate the alleged adverse impact of futures trading.

More…

A Failing Empire, Part 2: De-Dollarisation – China and Russia’s Plan From Petroyuan To Gold

October 4, 2017

As seen in my previous article, US military power is on the decline, and the effects are palpable. In a world full of conflicts brought on by Washington, the economic and financial shifts that are occurring are for many countries a long-awaited and welcome development.

If we were to identify what uniquely fuels American imperialism and its aspirations for global hegemony, the role of the US dollar would figure prominently.

An exploration of the depth of the dollar’s effects on the world economy is therefore necessary in order to understand the consequential geopolitical developments that have occurred over the last few decades.

The reason the dollar plays such an important role in the world economy is due to the following three major factors: the petrodollar; the dollar as world reserve currency; and Nixon’s decision in 1971 to no longer make the dollar convertible into gold. As is easy to guess, the petrodollar strongly influenced the composition of the SDR basket, making the dollar the world reserve currency, spelling grave implications for the global economy due to Nixon’s decision to eliminate the dollar’s convertibility into gold. Most of the problems for the rest of the world began from a combination of these three factors.

Dollar-Petrodollar-Gold

The largest geo-economic change in the last fifty years was arguably implemented in 1973 with the agreement between OPEC, Saudi Arabia and the United States to sell oil exclusively in dollars.

Specifically, Nixon arranged with Saudi King Faisal for Saudis to only accept dollars as a payment for oil and related investments, recycling billions of excess dollars into US treasury bills and other dollar-based financial resources. In exchange, Saudi Arabia and other OPEC countries came under American military protection. It reminds one of a mafia-style arrangement: the Saudis are obliged to conduct business in US dollars according to terms and conditions set by the US with little argument, and in exchange they receive generous protection.

The second factor, perhaps even more consequential for the global economy, is the dollar becoming the world reserve currency and maintaining a predominant role in the basket of international foreign-exchange reserves of the IMF ever since 1981. The role of the dollar, linked obviously to the petrodollar trade, has almost always maintained a share of more than 40% of the Special Drawing Right (SDR) basket, while the euro has maintained a stable share of 29-37% since 2001. In order to understand the economic change in progress, it is sufficient to observe that the yuan is now finally included in the SDR, with an initial 10% share that is immediately higher than the yen (8.3%) and sterling (8.09%) but significantly less than the dollar (41%) and euro (31%). Slowly but significantly Yuan currency is becoming more and more used in global trade.

More…

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Do you still believe Saudi Arabia will remain loyal to the U.S.? Do you understand how quickly the world will change when the headlines read “Saudi Arabia supplies China with oil for yuan”? It is coming as sure as the Sun will rise tomorrow!

Saudi Arabia Agrees To Buy Russian S-400 Air Defense System: Arabiya TV

October 5, 2017

RIYADH (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia has agreed to buy Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems, Saudi-owned al-Arabiya television reported on Thursday.

The report came during a visit by Saudi King Salman to Moscow.

The countries also signed a memorandum of understanding to help the kingdom in its efforts to develop its own military industries, a statement from state-owned Saudi Arabian Military Industries said.

SAMI said the MoU with Russian state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport came in the context of contracts signed to procure the S-400, the Kornet-EM system, the TOS-1A, the AGS-30 and the Kalashnikov AK-103.

It not specify the number of each system or the value of the procurement deal.

It said the procurement was “based on the assurance of the Russian party to transfer the technology and localize the manufacturing and sustainment of these armament systems in the Kingdom”, but provided no timeframe.

More…

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

The opposition has a point on this one. Expatriated funds by lower or no foreign taxes should pay fair and correct taxes to the USA due upon repatriation.

A two trillion tax loophole free bonus is simply not right!

House passes budget, paving way for tax reform

October 5, 2017

The House passed its 2018 budget resolution Thursday in a party-line vote that represents a step toward its goal of sending tax-reform legislation to President Trump.

In a 219-206 vote, lawmakers approved a budget resolution for 2018 that sets up a process for shielding the GOP tax bill from a filibuster in the Senate.

A total of 18 Republicans voted against the resolution, along with all the Democrats who were present.

GOP lawmakers hailed the vote as meaningful because of the tax measure.

“We haven’t reformed this tax system since 1986. We need to pass this budget so we can help bring more jobs, fairer taxes and bigger paychecks for people across this country,” Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said during House floor debate.

Democrats lambasted it for the same reason.

“This budget isn’t about conservative policy or reducing the size of our debt and deficits. It’s not even about American families. This budget is about one thing — using budget reconciliation to ram through giant tax giveaways to the wealthy and big corporations — and to do it without bipartisan support,” said Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.), the ranking member of the House Budget Committee.

More…

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

Mr. Williams kindly shares with us again.

– U.S. Economy Remains in Serious Trouble: Non-Recovered, Non-Expanding and Turning Down Anew, Separate from Near-Term, Temporary Weather Impact

– Private Surveying of September Labor Conditions Signaled Continued Downturn

– Headline Real Merchandise Trade Deficits in July and August Were Worse than Suggested by the Advance Estimate of the August Goods Trade Deficit

– Most-Recent Four Quarters of Real Trade Deficit through Second-Quarter Remained Worst Since 2007, with the Trend Intensifying in Third-Quarter 2017

– Annual Decline in August 2017 Real Construction Spending Continued in a Manner Last Seen During the 2006 Housing Collapse

– Shy of Recovering Its Pre-Recession Peak by 23.0% (-23.0%), Real Construction Spending Continued in Intensifying Downtrend – Storm-Related Impact on Economic Data Will Break in the Week Ahead

“No. 914: August Trade Deficit, Construction Spending, September Private Labor Surveying “

www.shadowstats.com