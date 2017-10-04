Bill Holter’s Commentary

Does anyone remember supply and demand 101?

‘We Are Running Out of Gold’ – Goldcorp’s Ian Telfer (PART 1/3)

Bill Holter’s Commentary

J. Johnson says:

What is the value of an uncollectable debt? Let’s find out shall we?

I would remind readers that “one man’s liability is another man’s asset”. We are facing a global credit meltdown which is another way of saying we are facing a global paper asset meltdown. In the words of JP Morgan …”money is gold, everything else is credit”!

Puerto Rico Bonds Crash To Record Low After Trump Says Debt May Need To Be “Wiped Out”

October 4, 2017

Echoing President Obama’s interference in the legal bondholder process of the General Motors bankruptcy, President Trump’s comments that Puerto Rico’s debt “will be wiped out” yesterday has sparked a bloodbath in PR Muni bonds. Puerto Rico’s 8s of 2035 have plunging to a record low 35 cents on the dollar this morning from 44 yesterday, as bondholders fled hitting any bid, worried that Trump would follow through on his warning.

And it’s getting worse.

More…

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Remember what we told you immediately after the election, “Donald Trump will preside over the bankruptcy of the United States. He has the experience”.

Trump Speaks and a $3.8 Trillion Market Hears an Existential Threat

October 4, 2017

Even before Wall Street awoke, Wednesday looked like a wild day for the nation’s $3.8 trillion municipal-bond market.

Few might have predicted just how wild things would get.

President Donald Trump had suggested late the previous night on “The Sean Hannity Show” that the beleaguered U.S. commonwealth of Puerto Rico — bankrupt even before Hurricane Maria hit last month — might simply wipe out its $74 billion of municipal debt. On Wednesday, Puerto Rico’s beaten-down benchmark bonds plummeted from an already unprecedented 44 cents on the dollar to as little as 30.25 cents.

“It may possibly be the end of the municipal bond market as we know it,” Harry Fong, an analyst at MKM Partners, wrote as the securities fell and fell.

That doomsday scenario, of course, is contingent upon Trump’s actually being able to cancel all of the commonwealth’s debt, amassed over decades and enabled by a yield-hungry Wall Street. There’s no indication he has a plan to do so. Administration officials, as they’ve done throughout his presidency, quickly walked his comments back.

It was a remarkable turn of events in the normally staid muni market, where the prices of many bonds rarely fluctuate even a cent or two a day — if they even trade at all. Few could recall the last time any municipal bonds tumbled so much, so fast. They didn’t plunge like this even when Puerto Rico’s governor declared its debts unpayable in June 2015.

More…