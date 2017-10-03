Bill Holter’s Commentary

China’s two biggest oil suppliers are meeting Wednesday. Do you suppose they might be talking about accepting yuan for oil (Russia already does)? What a crazy thought that is!

“Putin Is The New Master Of The Middle East”

October 3, 2017

With the Trump administration lately focused mostly on domestic policy – even as Mueller’s ongoing Russian probe continues to hang over Trump’s head – US power and influence in the Middle East has found itself in retreat, a continuation of unsuccessful and/or failed policies implemented by the Obama administration, resulting in a power vacuum that has to be filled, and one country has emerged willing to take America’s spot.

As Bloomberg writes today, “the Israelis and Turks, the Egyptians and Jordanians – they’re all beating a path to the Kremlin in the hope that Vladimir Putin, the new master of the Middle East, can secure their interests and fix their problems.”

And now, none other than Saudi Arabia is the latest to make friendly overtures toward the Kremlin, when Saudi King Salman visits Moscow on Wednesday, the first monarch of the oil-rich kingdom to do so. At the top of his agenda will be reining in Iran, a close Russian ally seen as a deadly foe by most Gulf Arab states.

As Bloomberg concedes, until very recently, Washington stood alone as the go-to destination for such leaders. Now, however, “American power in the region is perceptibly in retreat” a testament to the success of Russia’s military intervention in Syria, which has not only succeeded in squashing the local Islamic State threat, but kept President Bashar al-Assad in power after years of U.S. insistence that he must go.

“It changed the reality, the balance of power on the ground,” said Dennis Ross, America’s former chief Mideast peace negotiator who advised several presidents from George H. W. Bush to Barack Obama. “Putin has succeeded in making Russia a factor in the Middle East. That’s why you see a constant stream of Middle Eastern visitors going to Moscow.”

The question is, who do they sell to???

Qatar Fund Is Said to Weigh Asset Sales as It Looks Homeward

October 3, 2017

Bloomberg) — One of the world’s biggest buyers of trophy assets is becoming a seller.

Isolated by powerful Arab neighbors, Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund is reversing a decade-long run in high-profile foreign investments to buttress its own economy.

The Qatar Investment Authority, which has reduced its direct holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG, Rosneft PJSC and Tiffany & Co. in recent months, is considering selling more of its $320 billion of assets, which includes stakes in Glencore Plc and Barclays Plc, and channeling the proceeds into its home market, according to people familiar with the matter.

“Sovereign wealth funds, such as the Qatar Investment Authority, are always national buffers against adverse risk events, ” said Sven Behrendt, managing director of GeoEconomica in Geneva. “Since the boycott is such a risk event for Qatar, the assets stored within QIA will need to serve as such a buffer.”

Bankers and lawyers who used to pitch acquisition targets to the QIA are now proposing asset sales, and have been told not to expect any major investments by the fund in the near term, the people said. The fund hasn’t formally hired financial advisers to dispose of any assets but is considering which stakes are best positioned to be offloaded, they said. The QIA declined to comment.

