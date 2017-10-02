We have watched for years as China grew in strength economically, financially and militarily. They have pre positioned themselves by making trade deals, setting up credit facilities and even an alternative clearing system to the West’s “SWIFT”. We also know China has been gobbling up global mine supply of gold for going on 10 years now. As I’ve written in the past, just using the back of a napkin, it can be surmised they now have hoarded 20,000 tons or more compared to the “supposed” 8,133 tons held by the U.S..

It is clear China has meticulously readied themselves to take the role of world leadership from the U.S. but do they really want the responsibility AND burden of issuing the reserve currency? This has always been the question and the answer from logical thinkers is “no”. No, because we (and of course China) have seen the result of the “burdens” that comes along with the privilege of issuing the reserve currency. I must confess, I too did not believe China would desire or even accept the responsibility of reserve currency status. I now believe this thought is mistaken! I will explain shortly.

