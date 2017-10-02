Please read this note from long time CIGA Hugh. Telling the truth has been a very long and hard road. People are waking up slowly…then it will be all of a sudden!

Bill

Bill,

I have been trading for 35. I thought I had seen everything, until what I have witnessed for the last 5 or 6 years. I have tried to do what is best for my family and my clients. I have always been truthful with my clients and tried to relay what is really going on in the world. Last weekend I travelled up to Indiana to attend my brother’s wedding. During the time I stayed with my sister, I used the chance to reinforce what is going on in the world. She has listened, but I think she thought that her older brother was nuts. This time it was different because her 28 year old son was in the room. It was hard for me to believe but that young man believes as we do. He reinforced everything that I was saying. I returned home late Sunday with the satisfaction of helping my sisters family. Mid-morning Monday I got a phone call from my sister telling me about her story at the bank that morning. She had tried to withdraw her money from the bank that morning (around 10k). To her disbelief the bank told her they did not have the funds. They told her that they would be glad to order the money for her, for a charge, and have the funds in 1 to 2 weeks. She was horrified that the bank did not have the money and that they would charge her for the funds. She asked if one of the other branches would have the funds. Luckily one of the other branches had the money, of course she had to give them her driver’s license, they grilled her on where the funds were going, and several other questions. Needless to say my sister felt like a criminal and told me she would never keep the money in a bank again.

I tell you this story because I have had several over the years like this with clients and friends. The sad thing is I continue to believe as you and Jim, I listen, and continue to talk. September was another hard month for me as I lost 4 more clients. The story is the same, we believe in what we were doing but we cannot continue. We need to make a better return and the pm sector is not doing it for us. The markets continue to rise, and frankly, we are sick and tired of hearing the story, one of these days.

We continue to preach and speak the truth, but it does not matter, they are not listening. Has the world just gone numb and dumb!

It is hard for me to believe that I will see a wake-up call in the USA any time soon. This has gone on far longer than I thought possible. I think we are a very very small minnow in a very large ocean.

I know, be careful what I wish for.

I am losing clients, faith, and my income. I am 60 in December and am slowly losing what I have worked for to save and prepare!

Where do we go from here? I think it’s many months away, longer than any of us think. They will print until the end of time.

FYI: I am still holding my ground, along with the clients I have left.

I KNOW I BITCH A LOT, but this is what I see along with clients. Are we really making a difference?

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING. Peace and god bless.

With a heavy heart and restless soul.

HUGH