Bill Holter’s Commentary

Probably not a good idea to mess with a farmer? Seriously, this is only another baby step after Britain, the map of the world is going to look VERY different in the future…and so will currencies!

Hundreds Of Tractors Roll Into Barcelona To Protect Polling Stations Ahead Of Catalan’s ‘Banned’ Independence Referendum On Sunday After Police Seized More Than 2.5 Million Ballots

September 29, 2017

Hundreds of tractors rolled into Barcelona to protect polling stations ahead of the ‘banned’ Catalan independence referendum this Sunday.

Striking images capture the moment more than 500 of the heavy vehicles were driven in to protect the ‘2,315 polling stations all over the region’ – intended for the referendum that is said to have been banned by officials in Madrid.

Independence supporters, many wearing the colours of FC Barcelona or flying the estelada flag clung from the tractors in a loud, forceful show of strength.

More…

Bill Holter’s Commentary

More NFL scandal? Reverse racism?

Shock Report: Nfl’s Oakland Raiders Threw Game After White Qb Refused To Kneel For National Anthem

September 29, 2017

A new report from The Armstrong and Getty Radio Show has sent shockwaves throughout the sports world after it was claimed that members of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders may have purposefully allowed their star quarterback to get sacked multiple times after he refused to kneel during the National Anthem.

If true, this would essentially mean that an NFL football game was illegally thrown over anger that one of the teams star white players did not believe that kneeling during the nation’s anthem was the correct way to protest supposed racial injustice in America.

In other words, an epic level scandal.

During the anthem, virtually the entire team was seen kneeling other than the teams coaches and star quarterback Derek Carr. Unfortunately, this may have not set well with the team’s offensive line as they were apparently the players who spearheaded the entire idea to kneel as a team in the first.

“This is one hell of a scandal with the NFL, could ruin the whole league,” claimed the show before detailing the fact that Carr was sacked two times in a row on the teams second drive and that the team’s usually dependable center snapped the ball at the wrong time in three different instances. Extremely capable receivers also made multiple “weird” drops of passes thrown by Carr that T.V. announcers even noted at the time.

More…

Bill Holter’s Commentary

What a stupid world we live in. Maybe give them all a “participation trophy” and they will feel better?

Therapists Pen Open Letter Blaming Trump For “National Mental Health Crisis”

September 30, 2017

A group of mostly liberal mental health experts has penned an anti-Trump hit piece that declares the president and his tens of millions of supporters responsible for a new mental health crisis that the so-called “experts” claim is hurting anyone who disagrees with Trump policies in general.

The letter, published by various liberal “news” outlets, essentially claims that numerous Trump policies, supported by over 60 million Americans, has led to an increase in extreme mental pain for those who voted for the losing candidate.

“Increasingly, the weight of the current political environment burdens the hearts and minds of Americans and causes anxiety, preoccupation, deepening depression, feelings of helplessness and despair, disgust and horror,” the hyperbolic warning declares.

The authors then made sure to immediately add in not only claims of sexism against Trump and his supporters but the tried and true charge of racism as well.

“Not infrequently, it even rekindles the embers of prior trauma for women and members of marginalized groups whose sense of hard-won safety has been shaken to the core,” the “professionals” continued.

The screed then gets into fake news claims that “rampant dishonesty” is coming from the White House when any objective observer has seen that the establishment mainstream media (and websites publishing this open letter) are the very ones that push actual fake news themselves.

More…