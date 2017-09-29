Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

The latest from John Williams’ www.shadowstats.com

– Unusual Labor Statistics Ahead?

– Second-Quarter 2017 GDP Growth Revised to 3.06% (Previously 3.03%), Versus 1.24% in First-Quarter

– Second-Quarter Gross Domestic Income (GDI) Revised to 2.89% (Previously 2.88%), Versus 2.68% in First-Quarter

– Second-Quarter Gross National Product (GNP) Revised to 2.77% (Previously 2.80%), Versus 0.94% in First-Quarter

– Better-Quality Measures than the Upwardly-Biased GDP Series Show No Full Recovery from the Collapse into 2009 and No Economic Expansion, with Stagnant Real-World Activity Turning Increasingly to Renewed, Deepening Downturn

“No. 913: Second-Quarter 2017 Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Third Estimate “

www.shadowstats.com

Wake Up America – The Dollar Is Going To Zero

September 29, 2017

For news to be read and understood by a great number of people, it must be simple, sensational and forgettable. Most individuals are not interested in “heavy” news or complicated issues. Just compare television and newspapers today to say 50 years ago. At that time, newspapers had very few pictures but instead covered serious matters with in depth analysis. Same with television. In the 1960s there was serious news and many programmes which raised important issues in society or politics, which many people listened to and grasped.

Today everything must be dumbed down to the lowest common denominator of readers or viewers. For a paper to sell or a television station to receive advertising revenue, any news must be superficial and short. Most content must have an entertainment or gossip value. Same with television. All serious matters are either left out or covered very briefly. We are now in the age of instant gratification. Viewers’ interest can only be kept by short superficial language, lots of big images and constant change of focus. On television, no camera position must remain on one subject for more than a few seconds because people’s attention span only lasts for a brief moment.

THE AGE OF MISINFORMATION AND IGNORANCE

This has led to most people either becoming ignorant or misinformed. The political correctness contributes to the misinformation since, to a great extent, minorities determine what is politically correct. The French lawyer and politician, instrumental in the French Revolution was well aware of this:

MSM will continue to try and convince us that there is nothing to worry about. Of course there isn’t, because we may have already ended the planet.

Michio KaKu, Fukushima the End of Humanity: Nuclear Radiation to Cause Massive Killing in USA, UK and Canada

September 29, 2017

Nearly six years have passed since an earthquake and tsunami in Japan killed 16,000 people and caused nuclear meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi plant. New research now suggests that the radiation released by the nuclear disaster may have lingering effects on fish—but that the risk posed to human beings from consumption, thanks in part to strong regulation, is maxim.

10 days ago from this writing, the sardine fishery of British Columbia, Canada was reported to have “inexplicably” collapsed. Simply no sardines were caught and the fleet went home, empty-handed. Starfish and seal populations in that region are also collapsing.

We’ve heard now about three complete meltdowns that are occurring at the afflicted power plant at Fukushima – but we’ve never heard about the fact that there are actually 6 reactors at the site! We know that this week, 2 separate typhoons (the term for hurricanes in the western Pacific) will be colliding exactly over Fukushima this week, all the better to disperse the unfathomable tonnage of hot particles into the Pacific Ocean Basin, set to do further ruin to the already-collapsing ecosystems throughout this immense area.

Were there to be a fire spread, due to the hundreds of unsecured nuclear fuel rods at the plant today, a chain reaction could occur and “The Northern Hemisphere could easily be facing an extreme fallout situation, where everybody would have to shelter indoors for several months or more,” according to Christina Consolo, Founder of Nuked Radio. When interviewed by Russia Today, Consolo’s assessment was that the worst case scenario could play out into the deaths of “billions of people. A true apocalypse.”

