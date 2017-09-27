Jim/Bill,

JPMorgan gets fined $4 billion and possibly as high as $8 billion, and the stock rallies over 1 point!

JPMorgan Ordered To Pay Over $4 Billion To Widow And Family

September 27, 2017

A Dallas jury ordered JPMorgan Chase to pay more than $4 billion in damages for mishandling the estate of a former American Airlines executive.

Jo Hopper and two stepchildren won a probate court verdict over claims that JPMorgan mismanaged the administration of the estate of Max Hopper, who was described as an airline technology innovator by the family’s law firm. The bank, which was hired by the family in 2010 to independently administer the estate of Hopper, was found in breach of its fiduciary duties and contract. In total, JP Morgan Chase was ordered to pay at least $4 billion in punitive damages, approximately $4.7 million in actual damages, and $5 million in attorney fees.

The six-person jury, which deliberated a little more than four hours starting Monday night and returned its verdict at approximately 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, found that the bank committed fraud, breached its fiduciary duty and broke a fee agreement, according to court papers.

“The nation’s largest bank horribly mistreated me and this verdict provides protection to others from being mistreated by banks that think they’re too powerful to be held accountable,” said Hopper in a statement. “The country’s largest bank, people we are supposed to trust with our livelihood, abused my family and me out of sheer ineptitude and greed. I’m blessed that I have the resources to hold JP Morgan accountable so other widows who don’t have the same resources will be better protected in the future.”

“Surviving stage 4 lymphoma cancer was easier than dealing with this bank and its estate administration,” Mrs. Hopper added.

Max Hopper, who pioneered the SABRE reservation system for the airline, died in 2010 with assets of more than $19 million but without a will and testament, according to the statement. JPMorgan was hired as an administrator to divvy up the assets among family members. “Instead of independently and impartially collecting and dividing the estate’s assets, the bank took years to release basic interests in art, home furnishings, jewelry, and notably, Mr. Hopper’s collection of 6,700 golf putters and 900 bottles of wine,” the family’s lawyers said in the statement. “Some of the interests in the assets were not released for more than five years.”

EU Takes Aim at American Tech Giants

September 27, 2017

Silicon Valley tech giants are flourishing, and the European Union wants a slice of the pie. Targets include Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google – a group of companies collectively known as “FAANG.”

At least 9 of the EU’s 28 member states support a movement to tax large digital corporations on their turnover rather than on their profits. Such a tax would raise revenues on companies that do not report profits (like Amazon). Other ideas include putting a levy on online ads or imposing a withholding tax on payments to Internet firms.

Estonia, which currently holds the EU presidency, wants to tax all social media platforms being used by its citizens – whether or not the company actually has a physical presence there.

As announced earlier this month, the EU is fining Google more than $2 billion for favoring its own products and services in searches.

These moves are part of a broader campaign by the EU to dig into the coffers of online giants without support from the United States.

“When liberal politicians – who are motivated by the need to gather funds through taxes in order to support their constituencies – see an untapped source of revenue, they want to attack it,” writes The Hill’s Judd Gregg.

A small upside breakout of the US Dollar, but if it can’t hold, then watch out!

The following is from an email courtesy of :

Graham Summers

Chief Market Strategist

Phoenix Capital Research

The following is an excerpt from our weekly investment service, Private Wealth Advisory.

Did the Fed Just Broadcast That an Inflationary Event is Coming Soon?

Yesterday, Janet Yellen stated that the Fed was “wrong” about employment and inflation.

I realize that the significance of this might be lost on many individuals. The Fed’s ENTIRE purpose is to pursue “maximum employment” and “stable prices”(aka low inflation). Indeed, these are LITERALLY the words in the Fed’s official “Dual Mandate” from Congress.

So for the Fed Chair to admit that the Fed is wrong about these two items is almost unthinkable. This is like the CEO of Exxon Mobil saying, “we don’t understand oil or natural gas.”

Actually scratch that, what Yellen admitted yesterday was even worse as the Fed is in charge of the ENTIRE FINANCIAL SYSTEM and controls the printing of the world’s reserve currency!

Put simply, what Janet Yellen admitted yesterday was the single most incredible admission in Federal Reserve history. She literally expressed that current Fed leadership has no clue what it is doing. Small wonder Fed Vice-Chair Stanley Fischer is resigning. Who in their right mind would want to be around for what’s coming?

What’s coming?

An inflationary storm. The $USD has already dropped 10% this year. And that was BEFORE the Fed went public about the fact it has no clue about inflation. And the long-term chart is downright ugly.

This is THE trend of the next six months. If you’re not taking steps to actively profit from this, it’s time to get a move on.

“Although bond coins existed on a small scale since December 2014, the introduction of bond notes was significant. These notes were “backed” by a $200m facility from the African Import Export Bank (Afreximbank) — a bank that some allege is unusually close to the Zimbabwean government.”

Sound familiar?

The Rentenmark in Weimar, Germany in the 1920’s?

Those unfamiliar should read and REREAD Adam Fergusson’s When Money Dies.

Hyperinflation is coming, again, at hyper speed.

But I digress.

The chaos is not only in the Zimbabwe economy, but could be in the Crypto currency markets also.

If people are unloading the failed currency in Crypto currency markets, who is on the other side of the trade? Who was on the other side of the Credit Default Swaps in 2007? AIG, Lehman, etc.

Someone is bound to get burned! Would you buy the New ZimDollar?

I can’t for the life of me imagine ANYONE taking it.

But someone will take it, up the you know what. Then we’ll see real chaos, perhaps even outside the borders of Zimbabwe.

Hyperbitcoinization? Bitcoin Trades At 85% Premium In Zimbabwe – Priced At $7,20

September 27, 2017

While bond notes were put forward as a panacea to diminish the flight of wealth from Zimbabwe… (as Steve Hanke noted, it was not)…

The most recent attempt by the government to increase liquidity (the money supply, measured broadly) was the introduction of bond notes in November 2016. Incidentally, in conversations I had with Dr. Kupukile Mlambo, Deputy Governor of the RBZ, in May of 2016, I strongly opposed the introduction of bond notes, indicating that they were inconsistent with orthodox dollarization and would result in a complete disaster.

Although bond coins existed on a small scale since December 2014, the introduction of bond notes was significant. These notes were “backed” by a $200m facility from the African Import Export Bank (Afreximbank) — a bank that some allege is unusually close to the Zimbabwean government. Among other things, it has still failed to publish official documents regarding the bond note facility. The uncertainty surrounding these bond notes has resulted in a black market for dollars, where the bond notes normally trade at discounts ranging from 5-15%. Not surprisingly, banks have attempted to remove these notes from their books, with bank officials reportedly engaging in black market deals for large cash sums at over 20% discounts!

As for what the bonds might eventually be worth, it is prudent to assume that they will be defaulted on. In that case, and taking other African sovereign defaults as a guide, one is left to conclude that the bonds in default would fetch 5-18¢ on the dollar. So, bond notes, which are products of Zimbabwe’s monetary mischief, are in a death spiral that will witness further significant declines in value. In that event, discounts on other elements of the New ZimDollar would also realize massive discounts. The NZD would become worthless, and with that, inflation would raise its ugly head.

Take it from a pro who really worked the trenches.

The “REAL” Wolf of Wall Street, on whom the movie was based, talks.

Video of interview in the site below.

Gold or Bitcoin? Here’s The ‘Real’ Wolf of Wall Street’s Pick

September 27, 2017

The real ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Jordan Belfort says he has always been a big believer in gold and would not touch cryptocurrencies. “Everybody and their grandmother is involved in bitcoin, I have friends who lost a lot of money with hackers stealing bitcoins,” he said in an interview outside the New York Stock Exchange. Belfort said he would never buy a bitcoin himself, but doesn’t dismiss the fact that the digital currency has a place in the world. “There is definitely room in the world for cryptocurrencies, but I think central banks will get together and create one as an alternative with some backing and regulation, but I don’t think it is quite there yet.”

