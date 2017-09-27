Bill Holter’s Commentary

Jesse Livermore’s words are still sage advice after all these years.

Financial Advice From Man Who Made $1+ Billion in 1929 – Importance Of Being Patient and “Sitting”

September 27, 2017

When it comes to your investment portfolio it is harder than ever to sift through market and central bank noise and focus on the fundamental drivers and long-term strategy.

Take for example a quick glance at financial news pages this morning:

A story about bitcoin’s rise from $200 in 2013 to $5000 just three weeks ago – a gain of 2,400%

Fed rate hike odds in December have soared to 78% thanks to Yellen’s “noisy” comments yesterday

Luxury homes in London’s best neighborhoods are set to rise by 20.3% over next five years – allegedly

Warnings of supply gap in oil production next year

Meanwhile, we look at more quiet, conservative gold and it has varied no more than $200/oz over the last four years.

It can be difficult to correlate this with a background of markets that are teeming with behavioural biases. Market reactions are short-tempered thanks to this age of instant information… and disinformation.

