We all have a very good friends of the community who are in this picture. My partner, hopefully in your safety, Bill Holter fist row, third from the left with the black hat over his heart to honor God, Country and Flag.

Below him third from the left who looks like Donal Trump hair wise with an off white hat is JB.

JB is is the best of men has fallen on the hard times of the business. If anyone is a self motivated commodity trader please come to aid of JB with some of your surplus activity. He is Top

Gun of the Good Guys who is suffering. Anything sent to Bill or I will be appropriately forwarded.



Jim and Bill