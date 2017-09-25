Bill Holter’s Commentary

Monday humor. This is hilarious!

Opinion: Wall Street’s Newest Regulator Is Itself

September 25, 2017

CFTC speech is, for the most part, raising a white flag

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has found a solution to its problem of chronic underfunding — it will let the industry do the investigating.

That’s not an overstatement. The head of the CFTC’s enforcement division will lay that framework out in a speech on Monday night, according to a draft received by the New York Times.

The thrust is that companies that self-report will receive a discount on their penalty

of about 75%, and in what are called rare cases in the report, relief from penalties altogether.

Discounts aren’t new. All regulators, including the CFTC and the Securities and Exchange Commission, offer discounts for cooperation.

When a Swedish telecommunications company, Telia, settled with the SEC and Justice Department last week over alleged bribes in Uzbekistan, the company reported that, because of its cooperation, it received a 25% discount from what U.S. sentencing guidelines called for.

More…

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

God Bless NASCAR.

May instant Karma arrive at the footsteps of the seditious athletes and candy ass snowflakes. Anyone who attends the games of the seditious athletic or hires a snowflake is akin to a hater of what all America once stood for. You put money into the pocket of the millionaire seditious athlete. The snowflakes and the football players are abuser of all the heroes that gave their lives, that we might have whatever freedom is left after our last few leaders and our present legislative.

This is not at all a first amendment issue. It is a violation of defunct and ignored laws of SEDITION. We have allowed the Constitution of the United States of America to be spit upon by service dodging concussion-effected, weakling, pinheads and permanent kindergarten students with degrees from the Ivy League.

Get angry, damn it!

NASCAR Team Owners Say They Won’t Tolerate National Anthem Protests

September 24, 2017

In a stark variation from scenes of protest observed during performances of national anthems at today’s football games, the AP reports that no drivers, crew or other team members participated in a protest during the national anthem to start the NASCAR Cup series race Sunday in Loudon, New Hampshire. It adds that several team owners and executives said they wouldn’t condone “anyone in their organizations” protesting during the anthem amid ongoing protests by sports players at football and baseball games in the latest feud involving president Trump, suggesting that this latest form of protest is split along cultural and geographic lines.

Richard Childress, who was Dale Earnhardt’s longtime team owner, said of protesting, “It’ll get you a ride on a Greyhound bus.” Childress said he told his team that “anybody that works for me should respect the country we live in. So many people gave their lives for it. This is America.”

Hall of Fame driver and former NASCAR champion Richard Petty took it one step further, and told the AP that “anybody that don’t stand up for the anthem oughta be out of the country. Period. What got ’em where they’re at? The United States.” When asked if a protester at Richard Petty Motorsports would be fired, he said, “You’re right.”

The sentiment, however, wasn’t uniform and at least one team owner, Chip Ganassi- member of the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America – said he supports Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s comments. Tomlin said before the Steelers played on Sunday that players would remain in the locker room and that “we’re not going to let divisive times or divisive individuals affect our agenda.”

More…