Bill Holter’s Commentary

Please study this chart carefully as it tells a very scary story (actually more than just one).

Bill Holter’s Commentary

We are a country divided. Please look how the argument is framed. President Trump’s “divisive comments”…sorry but I have to say it, anyone kneeling during the national anthem is displaying “divisive action” (but afforded the right to do so under the First Amendment). Now we are seeing 8 year olds in Pop Warner football doing the same things only to copycat. Owners run a business that relies on viewership for revenues. Mr. Goodell might want to look at recent attendance records and ratings. Have they gone up or down since players started protesting “the country”? I presume the owners have the right to make a “no kneeling policy” while their employees are at work? I doubt they would lose but a very small fraction of fans and might regain some who have already walked away?

NFL’s Goodell: Trump’s ‘Divisive Comments’ Show A ‘Lack Of Respect’

September 23, 2017

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell fired back at President Trump on Saturday for encouraging league owners to remove players who take a knee during the national anthem, saying Trump’s “divisive comments” show “an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL.”

“The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture,” Goodell said in a statement. “There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we’ve experienced over the last month.”

“Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities.”

The NFL chief’s comments came the morning after Trump told a crowd at a rally for Alabama Senate candidate Luther Strange (R) that NFL players will stop kneeling if fans left games.

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

How the Hell else do you stop this fool in North Korea except by a nuclear attack on one of his massive parades? Ground zero being his chair.

The snowflake alternative is that we could send a few Hollywood stars to ask him please to stop.

He fires that H bomb and all North Korea has to go into oblivion. Maybe we should do Iran simultaneously. At the same time evacuate the United Nations, send all those loafers home. Start dismantlement it starting, Monday. My list goes on, so thank God that I am not president. “We have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.” President D. Trump!

The Memo: Fears escalate over North Korea

September 23, 2017

The escalating crisis over North Korea is worrying experts who say that a previously unthinkable nuclear conflict is fast becoming a real possibility.

“Right now, I would say we are heading to war,” said Joe Cirincione, president of the Ploughshares Fund, an organization that supports nuclear weapon reduction and eventual elimination.

Anxiety is especially acute among liberals who fear that President Trump’s confrontational rhetoric could upset the balance that has maintained a tense peace on the Korean peninsula for decades.

They were unnerved by Trump’s speech to the United Nations this week, in which he derided North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as “Rocket Man” and said Kim was “on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime.”

Trump added that the United States would “totally destroy” North Korea in the event of an attack from Pyongyang on the U.S. or its allies.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Jim mentioned “SDI” during our subscriber video on Saturday, we can only hope and pray this is wrong.

US Cannot Shoot Down DPRK Missiles: Global Defense Experts

September 24, 2017

The US State Department stated on Friday that the country’s military defense networks will shoot down a North Korean ballistic missile if it flies over the island territory of Guam, but experts in the field have claimed that the Pentagon is flat-out wrong.

In stating that the US will destroy a Pyongyang ballistic missile carrying a nuclear warhead in mid-air, the Pentagon is not only misleading the public and its own government, it is outright lying, according to military experts with deep knowledge of missile-defense technology.

“No, we won’t,” counter military experts to claims by the Pentagon that the US may launch and intercept any missiles launched by the People’s Democratic Republic of Korea (DPRK).

The United States will have a hard time trying to shoot down DPRK nuclear missiles, a point of view shared by Joe Cirincione, president of Ploughshares Fund, a global security foundation specializing in nuclear weapons, and Kingston Reif, director of Disarmament and Threat Reduction policy at the nonpartisan Arms Control Association.

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

Look at the advertisement placed, purely by mistake, under this article from The Hill. Think about it how the footballers insult all our fallen heroes who died for God, Flag and Country. The hippies all overdosed or grew up. Now we have to face the Candy Ass Snowflakes and overpaid, pin headed, brain dead athletes financed by Mr. S. of the 1%. Pardon me, I have to barf.

Trump comments condemned across NFL

September 24, 2017

The National Football League and other sports leagues went on the offense against President Trump on Sunday after a weekend of the president attacking sports players over what he said is a lack of respect for the country.

By Sunday, Trump was subject to high-profile protests from coaches and players of professional football, basketball, hockey and baseball.

The feud spread overseas — with players taking a knee during the national anthem in London — and the league announced it will once again air a TV advertisement promoting franchise unity on Sunday in the wake of the president’s attacks.

More players than usual knelt during the national anthem on Sunday during the first game following Trump’s suggestion that players who kneel, rather than stand, for the anthem should be fired. Players in the past have knelt during the anthem to protest racial injustice as they see it in the U.S.

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

Leave Obama Care as it is and watch the immediate collapse.

Republicans Struggle To Keep Obamacare Repeal Alive

September 24, 2017

Senate Republicans are struggling to find a path forward on their latest bid to repeal and replace ObamaCare, in the face of ongoing resistance within their own party.

GOP leadership is heading toward a potential vote this week on a bill from GOP Sens. Lindsey Graham (S.C.) and Bill Cassidy (La.) without 50 votes locked down.

Two more senators on Sunday indicated resistance to the bill in its current form, and if they turn into hard “no” votes – added to the opposition already announced – then Republicans will not be able to pass the bill.

Backers of the bill—including Cassidy and Graham, as well as Trump administration officials—insisted during Sunday show appearances that the legislation, that replaces ObamaCare’s Medicaid expansion and insurance subsidies with block grants, could still pass the Senate this week.

What Can A Hydrogen Bomb Destroy? North Korea Is Threatening To Test One

September 24, 2017

In recent weeks, tensions have escalated between the United States and North Korea, complete with competing addresses to the general assembly of the United Nations by President Donald Trump and North Korean foreign minister Ri Yong Ho. Both of their addresses included some direct threats, with Trump warning that further provocation would result in North Korea being “totally destroyed,” and Ri describing a rocket attack on the U.S. as “inevitable.” Also, Ri also made mention of what could be a truly catastrophic development: North Korea is reportedly threatening a hydrogen bomb test in the Pacific Ocean. And the important thing to know about hydrogen bombs is they’re much stronger than traditional nukes.

On Friday, the foreign minister for the isolated, repressive state reportedly told the U.N. General Assembly that a hydrogen bomb test in the Pacific could be the next answer to ongoing threats and hostile rhetoric between the two nations. And as Time detailed this week, some nuclear experts believe a hydrogen bomb could potentially be 1,000 times as powerful and destructive as a traditional nuclear weapon, of the sort the U.S. dropped on Japan during World War II.

The U.S. itself tested a hydrogen bomb back in 1952, and found its destructive power to be staggering. According to USA Today, it had the power of a combined 10 megatons of TNT ― in other words, more than 22 billion pounds worth. In simple terms,

Hawaii Officials Reportedly Preparing For Nuclear Strike

September 24, 2017

Hawaii officials last Tuesday held a secret meeting to discuss how to help the public prepare for a possible North Korea nuclear attack, the Honolulu Civil Beat reported.

“Now it’s time to take it seriously,” said state Rep. Gene Ward, “not to be an alarmist but to be informing people.”

Tensions between North Korea and the U.S. continue to escalate, with President Donald Trump last week threatening to “totally destroy North Korea.”

North Korean foreign minister Ri Yong Ho on Saturday responded with a speech at the UN General Assembly where he said Pyongyang possesses a hydrogen bomb that can be coupled with an intercontinental ballistic missile and will be ready to use if needed.

A North Korean ballistic missile could reach Hawaii in less than 20 minutes, according to Denny Roy, a research fellow at the East-West Center whose focus is North Korea and nuclear weapons.

North Korea Bypassing International Sanctions With Bitcoin Mining

September 24, 2017

In the last couple of months, the tensions between North Korea and the United States have gone from tense to dramatically worse. On August 2017, the United Nations Security Council passed a new resolution that imposed even stricter sanctions on the North Korean government.

A very recent article by VOAnews reports that Pyongyang has started its very own Bitcoin mining operation, which peaked back in May 2017. According to the Virginia-based intelligence research firm, Recorded Future, Bitcoin mining could potentially become a major source of income for the North Korean government. Priscilla Moriuchi, a Recorded Future director commented the situation with following words:

The first [hypothesis] is that it could have been an activity conducted by the state, whether it be the military or the intelligence services, for the purposes of raising funds for the regime. The second hypothesis is that it was an individual user … but because of the bandwidth and energy that were required, it would have to be known or permitted by the state and the leadership. Over the past few years, we’ve seen increasingly tough sanctions levied upon North Korea by the United States, other international partners and by the United Nations. Those sanctions have increasingly cut off North Korea’s access to the traditional financial system and [its] ability to generate funds for state operations. We believe that bitcoin and cryptocurrency mining or activity involving cryptocurrency is a way for North Korea to generate funds and get around some of the sanctions.

as hard as it might sound to imagine, hydrogen bombs are radically more destructive than traditional nuclear weapons. They’ve never been used for military purposes, however; the U.S. dropping atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945 remains the only use of nuclear weapons in war in human history.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

As Jim has consistently said, gold is coming INTO the system…not away from it!

Physical Gold Being Reintroduced Into Global Monetary System In A MAJOR Way – Here’s Why & How

September 23, 2017

For the first time since the U.S. abandoned the gold standard, physical gold is beingoil-well-reintroduced to the global monetary system in a major way. This massive shift away from the petrodollar could be bad news for the U.S. – but it could be great news for gold owners. Here’s why.

The comments above and below are an edited and abridged synopsis by bmgbullion.com of the original article by Peter Reagan.

For decades, the world’s largest oil importers have paid for oil using the petrodollar, which supports the dollar’s value and fuels U.S. government deficit spending (primarily because the petrodollar is backed by Treasuries). Now, however, China is looking to upset the current petrodollar system by introducing gold-backed ‘petroyuan’ oil futures contracts.

Given the choice between trading in something backed by Treasuries (which can be created at will from nothing by the US government) or physical gold, what do you think exporters will prefer?…

[From the original article:] “With major oil exporters finally having a viable way to circumvent the petrodollar system, the U.S. economy could soon encounter severely troubled waters.

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

Just another coincidence?

Full eclipses of the sun have no particular meaning?

Smoking Bali Volcano Mount Agung Rocked By THREE HUNDRED Earthquake Tremors In Just Six Hours – But Indonesia Insists The Island Is Still Safe For Australian Family Holidays

September 24, 2017

Tourists are still being invited to visit Bali despite three hundred tremors being recorded around the site of Mount Agung on the resort island.

Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency has said the island remains safe for tourists, many of whom are Australians going on school holidays.

Between midnight and 6am on Sunday, three hundred tremors were felt and white smoke was seen 200 metres above the crater.

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, National Disaster Management Agency spokesman,​ tweeted that as of Sunday morning the volcano had not erupted and there was no volcanic ash.

