Dear Jim,

Bert would not have fit into such a world. I am pretty sure I/you would not have graduated kindergarten and would have been some sort of negative poster children? “Travesty” is an understatement!

Best,

Bill

Florida Parents Outraged After Teacher Demands Her 5th Graders Use Gender Neutral Pronouns

September 21, 2017

Over the past year or so, we’ve observed in amazement as one ‘institution of higher indoctrination’ (a.k.a. “university”) after another came up with replacement pronouns for politically incorrect ‘hate speech’ like ‘freshman’. Vanderbilt even forced its teachers and administrators to wear name tags defining their pronouns just so there would be absolutely no gender confusion that might lead to a nasty “triggering” event or unnoticed “microaggression (see: Vanderbilt University Name Placards For Faculty Offices Will Now Include “Preferred Pronouns”).

Vanderbilt made nametags recently & many included a preferred pronoun section. This is real life: pic.twitter.com/LeT7BCkdmA — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 6, 2016

