Bill Holter’s Commentary

BREAKING: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Calls For Extradition Of CDC Vaccine Criminal Mastermind Poul Thorsen To Face Charges Of Criminal Scientific Misconduct

September 21, 2017

(Natural News) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) and his team at World Mercury Project have drafted up a new report that reveals the criminal conduct of CDC consultant and vaccine cultist Poul Thorsen. With an overwhelming body of evidence, RFK Jr is calling for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to take action and extradite Poul Thorsen so he can face up to his numerous crimes. In a statement, RFK Jr declared, “World Mercury Project calls upon Attorney General Jeff Sessions to extradite Thorsen back to the U.S. to face prosecution. We also call upon Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Tom Price to retract the Thorsen-affiliated autism research papers that are the fruit of illegally conducted research.”

What has World Mercury Project (WMP) uncovered? In addition to evidence of criminal activity, new findings by WMP show that Thorsen and his team never obtained permission from the Institutional Review Board (IRB) to do their studies, published in 2002 by the New England Journal of Medicine and in 2003 by the journal Pediatrics. As WMP explains, this alone detracts from the validity of their research, but to make matters worse, records indicate that the CDC was complicit in covering up this little “mistake.” According to the WMP report, CDC staff realized that no IRB approval had ever been granted for Thorsen’s research, but the error was simply ignored and the studies were never retracted. Freedom of Information Act documents show that supervisors at the CDC looked the other way and actively tried to conceal what transpired.

As if all that wasn’t bad enough, the story of Poul Thorsen only continues to get even darker. Back in 2011, the U.S. Department of Justice indicted Thorsen on 22 counts of wire fraud and money laundering after he stole over a million dollars in CDC grant money that was supposed to be designated for autism research. WMP explains, “The product of Thorsen’s work for CDC was a series of fraud-tainted articles on Danish autism rates that, today, form the backbone of the popular orthodoxy that vaccines don’t cause autism.”

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Where are the buyers? Where did they go?

Apple Fans Missing For iPhone 8 Release Day

September 22, 2017

PASADENA (CBSLA) — There was something missing at Pasadena’s Apple Store for the Friday release of the iPhone 8 – a line of eager fans.

Previous releases of the iPhone attracted hundreds of Apple fans waiting in the early morning hours at several stores across Southern California.

The Apple Store has a ticketing system, but that never stopped eager iPhone fans from camping out overnight.

But on Friday morning, all was quiet on Colorado Boulevard, except for employees inside the store handing out tickets.

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus touts new features like wireless charging, new camera features, and a faster processor.

The lack of a line may be due to more people waiting for the November release of the iPhone X, which has a more drastic redesign.

