Bill Holter’s Commentary

If you think Russia/China (and the rest of the world) does not know about the gold suppression scheme, you are sorely mistaken!

‘Secret Monetary Policy’: Who Manipulates Gold Prices and Why

September 20, 2017

While major international events, like nuclear tests carried out by North Korea, affect gold prices and result in a situation when investors prefer to invest their money in the noble metal, economic expert Dimitri Speck believes that there are other, more important factors that play a crucial role in influencing the global financial market.

Gold prices have been subject to constant manipulations since 1993, German expert on the gold market Dimitri Speck told Sputnik Germany.

According to him, the manipulation of gold prices has been presented by the media as if it has been initiated by a couple of malicious traders just recently, but this idea is wrong.

“When the gold price manipulation started on August 5, 1993, these were central banks that initiated the process, and namely the then head of the US Central Bank Alan Greenspan. He did not want to let the gold price rise over $400,” Speck said, adding that Greenspan feared that a significant increase in gold prices might affect the “inflation thermometer.”

The expert noted that the US Fed had arranged an agreement among the central banks to keep the gold price below $400 dollars. This was done for several years by means of sales and loans.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Should we be surprised?

Science For Sale: Shocking Emails Reveal Editor Of Food Science Journal Was On Monsanto’s Payroll At $400 Per Hour

September 21, 2017

(Natural News) Recently released court documents reveal what many people have long suspected: Monsanto had a hand in the retraction of a groundbreaking study that left little doubt about the dangers of glyphosate in a prominent food science journal.

Monsanto will do anything to protect the reputation of Roundup and its other herbicide products – which earned them $1.9 billion in gross profits in 2015 alone – and that includes silencing their detractors.

It has now emerged that the Editor in Chief of the journal Food and Chemical Toxicology who oversaw the famous study’s retraction was on Monsanto’s payroll. This is a conflict of interest at best, and possibly something far more underhanded, and they might have gotten away with it had their lawyers succeeded in preventing their internal documents from being released in a class action lawsuit filed against the firm by cancer patients.

The study, which was carried out by Gilles Seralini, found that Monsanto’s Roundup herbicide is toxic to rats in the long term, even in very small doses. In addition to severe damage to their livers and kidneys, he found a spike in tumor rates. Moreover, the rats in his study who ate corn sprayed with Roundup or drank water laced with various doses of glyphosate died earlier than control rats on a diet of regular corn and water.

When the study was subsequently retracted by the journal, it raised more than a few eyebrows. Many people who are familiar with the way Monsanto operates suspected they were involved in the retraction somehow, and now the connection has come to light.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Once again, what's in your pension? And I guess someone has to ask even though "bear markets" no longer exist…what happens when even a garden variety bear market hits? …Not to mention the mother of all bear markets!

1 Million Ohio Public Employees, Retirees May See Pension Cut

September 20, 2017

Ohio’s biggest public pension system is considering cutting the cost of living allowances for its 1-million members as a way to shore up the long-term finances of the fund.

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System trustees on Wednesday discussed options that could affect all current and future retirees, including tying the cost of living allowance to inflation and capping it and delaying the onset of the COLA for new retirees.

No decision has been made and trustees will discuss the options again in October. So far, some 72,000 members responded to an OPERS survey about possible changes. OPERS spokesman Todd Hutchins said 70 percent of retirees responding to the survey report that they prefer that the COLA be capped, rather than frozen.

OPERS is the latest of the five public pensions systems in Ohio to consider benefit cuts.

The State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio in April voted to indefinitely suspend the COLA for retired teachers. Trustees said they weren’t certain that the cut would be enough to shore up the finances of the $72-billion fund.

