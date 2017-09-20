Compliments of GG

DANGER: This Major Warning Indicator Just Hit An All-Time Record, But This Is Truly Shocking!

September 19, 2017

CAUTION: All-Time Record Number Of People Expect Stock Prices To Surge

Today legend Art Cashin shared what Jim Brown of Option Investor had to say about the tear the stock market has been on:

As of Thursday, it has been exactly ten months since the S&P has declined 3%. That is the second longest streak since 1928 and beaten only by an 11-month streak that started in 1994. This is also the fourth longest period in the history of the S&P without a 5% decline. While all streaks will eventually be broken, they tend to self perpetuate longer than most people expect. The constant shorting at what is seen to be a top and then the short covering when that top is broken, tends to keep the streaks alive until some event appears that overcomes the dip buying mentality.

“We’re Firing Trillion Watt Lasers into the Sky”: Top Scientist Admits to Weather Modification on CBS

September 12, 2017

In the aftermath of the devastation wrought by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma, and Hurricane Jose brewing in the Atlantic, many people are looking for answers as to the increasingly volatile weather being witnessed.

And while climate change is one potential cause, there are other lesser known activities that could potentially be playing a role in the manifestation of these weather anomalies.

While weather modification and geo-engineering are still somewhat taboo subjects to the mainstream, often considered to be in the realm of conspiracy theory, there is a significant body of academic research and science that confirms that these technologies not only exist but are being operationalized.

No, the Free Thought Project is not claiming the government, nor anyone else is making hurricanes or actively controlling the weather. We are only presenting this information because it exists and people should be aware that it exists.

In a segment aired on CBS in 2013, respected scientist Dr. Michio Kaku, a physics professor at City College of New York, discussed – with Charlie Rose and Norah O’Donnell – the science of weather manipulation.

More…