CIGA Robin with an important reminder!

Bill

—————————————————————————-

Our good friend Robert checks in with commentary.

A picture says it all. The true state of affairs is all over their faces.

The big arena of play will be when the gold Yuan oil futures contract comes out mid month in October, and how much oil is denominated in Yuan as opposed to dollars. Because this directly hits at the heart of the petrodollar hegemony that has kept the dollar in demand by oil importers.

The interesting question to ponder is what countries will want such convertibility for oil in currency convertible into gold in oil futures and what happens if the US is not on board, to the status of the USD as a reserve currency in terms of decreased demand.

If values takes a hit and rates rise there will be a bloodbath in USD denominated debt globally especially in emerging markets which will make 2008 look like a walk in the park

Cheers

Robert

Rex Tillerson meets Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in New York

September 18, 2017

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met his Russian counterpart Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in New York on Sunday ahead of the UN General Assembly, officials said.

After the meeting, at the Russian delegation to the UN, Tillerson left without saying anything to the reporters, who were initially invited in to cover the opening of the talks but asked to leave before the US official arrived.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a reporter that “the meeting was on cooperation in Syria crisis Middle East issues and Minsk agreement,” but when asked how it went said she had not been in the room.

Tillerson and Lavrov “met this evening in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly,” department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

“The two recommitted to deconflicting military operations in Syria, reducing the violence, and creating the conditions for the Geneva process to move forward,” she said.

More…