Bill Holter’s Commentary

These could be very significant TRUTH BOMBS!

WATCH: James O’Keefe Teases ‘Biggest Ever Media Investigation’ — Muses ‘People Will Be Fired’

September 19, 2017

In a video announcement released on Monday, Project Veritas founder and guerrilla journalist James O’Keefe warned his organization is currently operating one of the biggest ever investigations into the mainstream media’s ‘holy grail,’ promising media people will likely lose their jobs over the imminent exposé.

There will be more #AmericanPravda videos coming soon. To get more hard-hitting investigations, please donate:https://t.co/hYun70OejV pic.twitter.com/USpE5eQA4p — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) September 18, 2017

This is a very interesting story. Do you recall what Jim said on this weekend’s call regarding “emotion”? Do NOT let them get the best of you!

Advice From The Trader Who Made $1 Billion In 1929…

September 19, 2017

In the late spring of 1720, Sir Isaac Newton decided to sell his stocks.

Newton had been an investor in the South Sea Company, a famous enterprise which effectively commanded a trading monopoly with South America.

The investment had already made Newton a lot of money, he was up more than 100% in a very short time.

In fact, investors were clamoring to buy up the South Sea Company’s stock, and the share price kept climbing. And climbing.

Newton sensed that the market was getting overheated. It no longer made sense to him. So he sold.

There was only one problem: the share price of the South Sea Company kept climbing.

All of Newton’s friends were getting rich. So, against his better judgement, Newton went back in, repurchasing shares at more than three times the price of his original stake.

