Trump: US Options On North Korea ‘Effective And Overwhelming’

September 15, 2017

President Trump said Friday that he is confident the United States’ options toward North Korea are “effective and overwhelming.”

“America and our allies will never be intimidated. We will defend our people, our nations and our civilization from all who dare to threaten our way of life,” he told Air Force personnel at Joint Base Andrews. “This includes the regime of North Korea, which has once again shown its utter contempt for its neighbors and for the entire world community.”

“After seeing your capabilities and commitment here today, I am more confident than ever that our options in addressing this threat are both effective and overwhelming,” he continued.

Trump’s comments came after H.R. McMaster, his national security adviser, reaffirmed that the Trump administration has military options in place for dealing with North Korea.

“For those who have said and who have been commenting on a lack of a military option, there is a military option,” he said at the White House briefing, though he noted that it was not the administration’s preferred route for dealing with the nation’s aggressiveness.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

A witch hunt to prevent a vote to exit the matrix?

Spain: Police Confiscate Trove Of Posters For Catalan Vote

September 17, 2017

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s paramilitary national police force says its agents have confiscated more than 1.3 million posters, flyers and pamphlets promoting the planned independence referendum by Catalonia’s regional government.

The Civil Guard said the campaign literature was seized on Sunday during raids of an unnamed business in Barcelona province that distributes advertising material.

The police force says the trove takes the number of items endorsing the independence referendum that have been confiscated to 1.5 million.

The Spanish government has vowed to stop the planned Oct. 1 secession vote, saying it’s illegal. But Catalonia’s leaders have pushed ahead even though Spain’s Constitutional Court suspended a regional law that paved the way for the referendum and has agreed to review the vote’s constitutionality.

Polls show Catalonia’s 7.5 million residents roughly split on independence.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

You know we live in a crazy world when something like this is even debated.

College Park, Maryland Won’t Allow Non-Citizens To Vote In Local Elections After All

September 15, 2017

The College Park City Council voted 4-3 Tuesday night to allow legal permanent residents and illegal immigrants to participate in municipal elections. One council member did not vote.

“For most Council actions, a simple majority of Councilmembers present must vote in favor of an item for it to be adopted,” the city said in a news release. “However, changes to the Charter have a different requirement. The City Charter was amended in June to require the affirmative vote of six elected officials to change the Charter.”

