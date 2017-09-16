Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

The SWIFT system is not such a powerful entity anymore.

I believe this was an error of an intelligence agency (ours), that pulled SWIFT off the shelf to threaten some country over not much at all a few years back.

Now all North Korea will need, in time, is a Mastercard to finance their nuclear program. That is if Russian and China have not hacked STACK first.

STACK™ Partners With Mastercard To Launch The First Digital Money Account With Mobile Tap-To-Pay Functionality

September 11, 2017

STACK announced a partnership with Mastercard today, two weeks ahead of its official Beta launch. More than 20,000 Canadians have registered for the Beta app, which will begin onboarding users this month through Google Play. A public launch for both Android and Apple devices is planned for later this year.

STACK is reinventing financial services with a fee-free alternative to traditional banking. Combining advanced machine learning with customizable tools, the STACK app delivers a smarter way to spend, save and share your money, straight from your smartphone. STACK will be the first financial services provider to offer instant access to multi-currency and crypto wallets as part of a 360-degree solution to personal finance.

STACK accounts will include a chip-and-pin Mastercard prepaid card, providing seamless and secure point-of-sale access to worldwide retailers, global ATM networks and Purchase Protection on every transaction.

“Partnering with Mastercard supports our mission to provide a better alternative to traditional financial services, without compromising convenience or reliability,” said Miro Pavletic, Co-Founder and CEO of STACK. “Mastercard is a trusted technology expert in the payments industry, and we’re committed to working with the best of the best.”

“Canadians want to manage their money on their own terms and STACK is giving them that ability,” said Patrick Sulston, Vice President of Market Development in Canada, Mastercard. “With a Mastercard prepaid card inside the STACK app, Canadians can easily, securely and conveniently access their funds and shop in-store and online.”

STACK is the first financial technology company in North America to offer members a mobile tap-to-pay option attached to a digital money account, enabling members to pay with their mobile phones. Other features like automated savings, instant rewards and social sharing provide a lifestyle-focused approach to financial services.

“Canadians deserve better than what’s available in the current market,” said Pavletic. “With the advancements of tech-enabled financial services, we can finally offer a replacement to legacy institutions with a new, more consumer-friendly alternative.”

Unprecedented Global Risk – No One Cares

September 15, 2017

“Risk involves the chance an investment’s actual return will differ from the expected return. Risk includes the possibility of losing some or all of the original investment.” (Investopedia)

So there we have it. Risk means that you can lose part or all of the investment. Normally valuations take risk into account. But is the world really valuing the following risks accurately:

A very risky world

Wars

North Korea – South Korea – USA – Japan – China – Russia incl. nuclear war

Ukraine – USA – Russia

Syria – Israel – USA – ISIS – Al-Qaeda – Saudi Arabia, Yemen – Iran, Iraq etc.

China – India – Pakistan – Afghanistan – USA

Plus many more

Civil war and terrorism

In most countries including USA and Europe

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

The latest from John Williams’ http://www.shadowstats.com

– Net of Hurricane Harvey Effects, Headline Economic Numbers Still Were Miserable, Suggestive of Recession

– Hurricane Impact on August Activity: Mixed, Probably Net-Neutral for Retail Sales; Accounted for 0.75% (-0.75%) of the 0.90% (-0.90%) Drop in Monthly Production



– August Real Retail Sales Declined by 0.61% (-0.61%) in the Month, Plunged by 1.24% (-1.24%) Net of Downside, Prior-Period Revisions



– Third-Quarter Real Retail Sales Are Contracting at an Early (Two-Month) Annualized Pace of 0.4% (-0.4%)



– Ex-Hurricane, August Industrial Production Declined by 0.15% (-0.15%)



– In the Dominant but Still-Faltering Manufacturing Sector of Production: A Record 116 Months of Continued Non-Expansion, with No End in Sight

“No. 910: August 2017 Retail Sales and Industrial Production”

www.shadowstats.com