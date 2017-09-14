Bill Holter’s Commentary

YouTube owes us an apology! Bill and Jim’s discussion for subscribers was taken down two months ago, presumably for being “fake news”. Now it turns out the Navy is investigating whether or not the two mishaps with the Fitzgerald and McCain were “cyberattacks”. Tinfoil hats? You must make the leap, what does a cyberattack mean for the dollar?

U.S. Navy Investigating If Destroyer Crash Was Caused by Cyberattack

September 14, 2017

The military is examining whether compromised computer systems were responsible for one of two U.S. Navy destroyer collisions with merchant vessels that occurred in recent months, Vice Admiral Jan Tighe, the deputy chief of naval operations for information warfare, said on Thursday.

Naval investigators are scrambling to determine the causes of the mishaps, including whether hackers infiltrated the computer systems of the USS John S. McCain ahead of the collision on Aug. 21, Tighe said during an appearance at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

Investigators are not, however, considering the possibility that the USS Fitzgerald collision, which took place on June 17, was the result of hacking.

“With the McCain incident happening so close to the Fitzgerald,” questions immediately arose about whether computer manipulation could have been the cause of the crash, Tighe said. The Navy has no indication that a cyberattack was behind either of the incidents, but is dispatching investigators to the McCain to put those questions to rest, she said.

Tighe said the Navy plans to use the results of the McCain probe to include a look at cybersecurity in future investigations.

More…