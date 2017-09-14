Jim/Bill,

This is why China has been so prescient in developing their own payment system.

They saw the writing on the wall. Distancing themselves from U.S. hegemony.

This may certainly be a case where the U.S. is cutting of their nose, to spite their face.

“In other words, to force compliance with the North Korean sanctions, Mnuchin threatened Beijing with not only trade war, but also a lock out from the dollar system, i.e. SWIFT, something the US did back in 2014 and 2015 when it blocked off several Russian banks as relations between the US and Russia imploded.”

Eliminating money transfers and hence trade with China, in addition to forcing the East to utilize the Yuan/Ruble proxy for trade in lieu of the U.S. Dollar.

Bad move (if you don’t own gold).

And the kicker is…………..China sided with the U.S. in UN sanctions against North Korea! WFT?

CIGA Wolfgang Rech

US Threatens To Cut Off China From SWIFT If It Violates North Korea Sanctions

September 13, 2017

In an unexpectedly strong diplomatic escalation, one day after China agreed to vote alongside the US (and Russia) during Monday’s United National Security Council vote in passing the watered down North Korea sanctions, the US warned that if China were to violate or fail to comply with the newly imposed sanctions against Kim’s regime, it could cut off Beijing’s access to both the US financial system as well as the “international dollar system.”

Speaking at CNBC’s Delivering Alpha conference on Tuesday, Steven Mnuchin said that China had agreed to “historic” North Korean sanctions during Monday’s United Nations vote. “We worked very closely with the U.N. I’m very pleased with the resolution that was just passed. This is some of the strongest items. We now have more tools in our toolbox, and we will continue to use them and put additional sanctions on North Korea until they stop this behavior.”

In response, Andrew Ross Sorkin countered that “we haven’t been able to move the needle on China, which seems to be the real mover on this, in terms of being able to apply the real pressure. What do you think the issue is? What is the problem?”

The stunner was revealed in Mnuchin’s answer: “I think we have absolutely moved the needle on China. I think what they agreed to yesterday was historic. I’d also say I put sanctions on a major Chinese bank. That’s the first time that’s ever been done. And if China doesn’t follow these sanctions, we will put additional sanctions on them and prevent them from accessing the U.S. and international dollar system. And that’s quite meaningful.”

And to underscore his point, the Treasury Secretary also said that “in North Korea, economic warfare works. I made it clear that the President was strongly considering and we sent a message that anybody that wanted to trade with North Korea, we would consider them not trading with us. We can put on economic sanctions to stop people trading.”

This is homemade de-dollarization.

The Swift system threat is old news.

Both China and Russia are prepared with their own payment and receive system. Now you will see the growth of the Brics, with their own system in place. We certainly have left over geniuses from the last administration in the charge of the mechanics finance. To complete the farce, all we need is a reappointment of the Chair at the Federal Reserve.

Jim

Isn’t this exactly what China is moving towards anyway?

Bill

Jim/Bill,

In the first week of September, my salary increased 20%, when accounting for calendar adjustments. (Only worked 4 days, with Labor Day off).

“When accounting for calendar adjustments, the deficit last month was $97 billion compared with an adjusted deficit of $107 billion the prior year. ”

Why don’t I feel 20% richer? Isn’t it real?

CIGA Wolfgang Rech

U.S. Government Posts $108 Billion Deficit in August

September 13, 2017

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. government recorded a $108 billion deficit in August, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

That compared with a budget deficit of $107 billion the same month one year earlier, according to Treasury’s monthly budget statement.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the Treasury reporting a $119.5 billion deficit last month.

When accounting for calendar adjustments, the deficit last month was $97 billion compared with an adjusted deficit of $107 billion the prior year.

The deficit for the fiscal year to date was $674 billion, compared to $619 billion in the same period of fiscal 2016. On an adjusted basis, the fiscal-year-to-date deficit was $705 billion last month versus $619 billion in the year-earlier period.

Dear JB,

When you own crowd screws you, what do you do? Find a new crowd. That is business.

Jim

Most Voters Welcome Trump’s Outreach to Congressional Democrats

September 13, 2017

Despite their failure to advance President Trump’s agenda, congressional Republicans aren’t happy about his outreach to Democrats in the House and Senate, but most voters think it’s a great idea.

A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 66% of Likely U.S. Voters say it is good for the country if Trump works with congressional Democrats to advance his agenda. Just 13% think the bipartisan cooperation is bad for the country, while 21% are undecided. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

Only 19% believe the president should continue to rely on congressional Republicans to pass his agenda. That’s down from 29% in early April. Sixty-five percent (65%) now feel he should reach out more to Democrats in Congress for help versus 58% who felt that way five months ago. Sixteen percent (16%) are not sure.

Republicans (72%) are even more enthusiastic about the president working with congressional Democrats than Democrats (62%) and voters not affiliated with either major party (63%) are.

Trump surprised his fellow Republicans when he bypassed them last week to strike a deal with congressional Democrats to move quickly on aid for victims of Hurricane Harvey and to raise the ceiling on government money borrowing until mid-December.

Finally an arrest (of another lackey), waiting to see his boss get it too.

CIGA JB

Former UBS Trader Arrested, Charged With Rigging Gold Prices

September 13, 2017

Three years after we first identified the former head of UBS’s gold desk in Zurich as someone directly implicated in the rigging of precious metals prices, Bloomberg reports that Andre Flotron, a Swiss resident, was arrested while visiting the U.S., according to people familiar with the matter.

Having been “on leave” since 2014, it appears Andre’s hope that he was gone but “keen to return in due time” are now up in smoke.

What can possibly go wrong here?

CIGA JB

Study: American Credit Card Debt Close to $1 Trillion

September 11, 2017

Americans are racking up close to $1 trillion in credit card debt, according to a new study.

The study conducted by personal finance website WalletHub found that American credit card debt rose by 6 percent to $936.10 billion, up from $884.70 billion in 2016.

In the second quarter of 2017, U.S. consumers added $33 billion in debt with credit cards — the second-highest amount of debt since 2008.

WalletHub predicts that U.S. consumers will amass $60 million more in debt with credit cards by the end of 2017, pushing the total amount of credit card debt in America to $1 trillion.

The study notes that the average household credit card balance in the U.S. went up to $7,996 in 2017, up from $7,584 during the same period in 2016.

Jim/Bill,

Funny thing happened to me on my way to old age.

Never thought I’d see the day when inflation was bad for gold!

CIGA Wolfgang Rech

Gold Weakens As U.S. Inflation Beats Expectations In August

September 14, 2017

(Kitco News) – Gold prices fell on Thursday following better-than-expected U.S. inflation data from August.

The U.S. Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% in August, after edging up just 0.1% in July, the U.S. Labor Department said on Thursday. Consensus forecasts were calling for a rise of 0.3%.

The pickup was mainly led by increased gasoline and shelter costs, both rising 6.3% and 0.5%, respectively, the report said.

Annualized inflation also beat forecasts by coming in at 1.9% instead of the expected 1.8%.

In an immediate reaction to the data, gold prices plunged, with December Comex gold trading at $1,322.10, down 0.47% on the day. Thursday’s New York trading session began with gold modestly lower, as the yellow metal was still going through a corrective pullback after reaching a 12-month high last week.

Coutresy of CIGA JB

Jim

De-Dollarization Spikes – Venezuela Stops Accepting Dollars For Oil Payments

September 14, 2017

Did the doomsday clock on the petrodollar (and implicitly US hegemony) just tick one more minute closer to midnight?

Apparently confirming what President Maduro had warned following the recent US sanctions, The Wall Street Journal reports that Venezuela has officially stopped accepting US Dollars as payment for its crude oil exports.

Bill/Jim,

Every time North Korea launches another missile, there’s a flight to safety.

What’s interesting is that the flight is to gold…and even the Yen (which you would think be the last place for safety with NK on their doorstep)

Forget Waldo…Where’s the Dollar?

No flight to the Dollar. That speaks volumes!

CIGA Wolfgang Rech

Gold, Yen Spike (Again) After Another North Korea Missile Launch Prep Headline

September 14, 2017

Gold and Yen spiked this morning (right before CPI) on the back of Nikkei headlines about preparation being observed for another North Korean missile launch (following overnight news that US officials had confirmed). Now Reuters reports that defense officials have confirmed to Fox News that North Korea is prepping for a new missile launch and gold and yen are bid once again.

