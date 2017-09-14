Bubble? Tech Companies “Express Themselves” Through Architecture

September 13, 2017

On August 2, 2004, Bank of America broke ground on its 2.2 million square foot, NYC headquarters – the Bank of America Tower.

The all-glass tower would rise 57 stories above midtown Manhattan, with a giant spire taking the height to 1,200 ft. It’s currently the fourth-tallest building in New York City, and it cost $1 billion.

The next year, investment bank Goldman Sachs broke ground on its $2.4 billion headquarters in downtown NYC.

The investment bank brought an entire village to its Battery Park City digs – including several restaurants from famed restaurateur Danny Meyer, a wine store, a florist, a bakery and a barber shop.

Goldman also bought a nearby hotel (which included a movie theater) and a parking garage.

Bill Holters Commentary

…and how do the “climate change” people explain this?

List of 100 US Patents Related to Weather Modification

Bill Holters Commentary

A 90% cut in pension benefits? What’s in your pension???

Public Workers From Two More Towns Expected To Lose Calpers Pensions

September 13, 2017

Ten workers and retirees from government agencies in two far corners of California likely will see their pensions slashed because their employers have not paid bills to the state’s largest retirement fund in more than a year.

Trinity County Waterworks District No. 1 west of Redding and Niland Sanitary District from Imperial County are in line to become the third and fourth government agencies to break with CalPERS over the past 12 months in a manner that shortchanges their retirees.

The CalPERS Board of Administration is scheduled next week to vote on ending contracts with the two small districts because they’re in default.

The districts are expected to join the town of Loyalton in Sierra County and an organization called the East San Gabriel Valley Health Consortium as small governments that are falling out of CalPERS because of different financial stresses.

In Trinity, five current and former employees will see their promised pensions slashed by 70 percent. Niland’s five beneficiaries will see a 92 percent to 100 percent cut in pension benefits, according to CalPERS’ staff reports.

Bill Holters Commentary

Solid finance? What happens if the foreign capital stops coming in?

Radical Disconnect As Average Metro Vancouver Earner Reaps $72,000 A Year, Pays $1.4 Million For Home

September 14, 2017

Metro Vancouver, one of the world’s more expensive housing markets, lags far behind other Canadian cities in wage earnings according to latest Statistics Canada figures.

The census stats, released Wednesday, underline a radical disconnect between local wages and skyrocketing home prices in Metro Vancouver, according to Simon Fraser University urban expert Andy Yan.

The median total income for households in Metro Vancouver was $72,662 (15th for census metropolitan regions across Canada) in 2015. By comparison, Calgary’s median total income was number one in Canada at $99,583, while the median household income across Canada was $70,336.

Average housing costs for Canadian cities won’t be released by Statistics Canada until late October. But based on general knowledge of real estate trends across Canada, Yan said he can already draw conclusions on Vancouver’s housing affordability crisis.

“It was really surprising to me that we have the 15th highest incomes in Metro Vancouver, even coming behind Toronto,” Yan said. “What we learned today is in Vancouver you are living in paradise, but your wages are in purgatory.”

The Surprising Place Where Cash Is Going Extinct

September 13, 2017

Somaliland, a self-declared republic in East Africa, faces high illiteracy and has an economy ravaged by a civil war. But it might just become the first cashless society on Earth.

Half a dozen men crowd round one of the many small colourful wooden shacks off a main street in Hargeisa, Somaliland, shouting and arguing over the quality of khat – a mild narcotic that has been likened to both coffee and cocaine – that they’ve just been hastily handed by the vendor.

Untold World

Untold World is a special series from BBC Future that covers tech beyond the alleys of Silicon Valley – click herefor more stories about how technology is profoundly changing underreported communities the world over.

Customers quickly come and go, grabbing bundles of the green leafy, legal plant that they deem good enough before punching digits into phones and disappearing as quickly as they came.

“We need to do everything quickly, and paying with cash here is slow,” Omar, one of the khat sellers says as he chews on the green leafy plant himself. “It keeps people calm if they can get their khat quickly.”

No cash is transferred, and there’s not a credit card in sight. But customers haven’t got their daily khat fix for free; they’ve paid using their mobiles, transferring money on the sandy Somali street in seconds with little more than a mobile phone and a few numbers.

Gorka: Trump Won on ‘Make America Great Again,’ Not ‘Make the GOP Great Again’

September 14, 2017

Sebastian Gorka, former deputy assistant to President Trump, says that Trump’s willingness to work with Democratic leaders shows he’s serious about his agenda.

Some Republicans took issue with Trump striking a budget deal with Democrats last week and then meeting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday to discuss border security and what to do about so-called “Dreamers.”

On “Hannity,” Gorka argued that Trump won the election with a message of “make America great again,” not “make the Republican Party great again.”

“It isn’t the Republican Party that won last November the 8th. It is a New York real estate billionaire who won. And there’s a reason for that: because they haven’t served the nation’s interests for more than a decade,” Gorka said.

