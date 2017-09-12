Bill Holter’s Commentary

Since when has it been OK in the United States to “punish” someone for having an opinion? And what gives the “punishers” the right to decide who is right and who is wrong? The 2nd Amendment was originally enacted to protect against a tyrannical government, little did they know it might also be used in a “snow”storm?

Calls To Punish Skeptics Rise With Links To Climate Change, Hurricanes

September 11, 2017

Calls to punish global warming skepticism as a criminal offense have surged in the aftermath of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, but it hasn’t discouraged climate scientists like Judith Curry.

A retired Georgia Tech professor, she argued on her Climate Etc. website that Irma, which hit Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on Saturday, was fueled in large part by “very weak” wind shear and that the hurricane intensified despite Atlantic Ocean temperatures that weren’t unusually warm.

That is the kind of talk that could get policymakers who heed her research hauled before the justice system, if some of those in the climate change movement have their way.

“Climate change denial should be a crime,” declared the Sept. 1 headline in the Outline. Mark Hertsgaard argued in a Sept. 7 article in the Nation, titled “Climate Denialism Is Literally Killing Us,” that “murder is murder” and “we should punish it as such.”

The suggestion that those who run afoul of the climate change consensus, in particular government officials, should face charges comes with temperatures flaring over the link between hurricanes and greenhouse gas emissions.

So I ask again and as serious as a heart attack, what happens when “the money runs out”? We have lived the greatest credit wave in all of history and it will crash. When credit crashes, “currencies” will also fail because they are debt based themselves. Markets (and most importantly YOUR institution) will close and thus prevent access to YOUR funds. I can almost guarantee, what is taking place on St. Martin will take place in many U.S. locations where dialing 911 receives no answer!

All Food Is Gone! Violence Erupts On Caribbean Island Of St. Martin

September 12, 2017

Hurricane Irma ravaged the Caribbean islands last week and wiped entire islands off the map. Now that the food and water have been scavenged from every grocery store on St. Martin, people are resorting to violence.

The people obviously started with the grocery stores, scavenging what they needed for sustenance; water, crackers, and fruit. But according to the New York Times, by nightfall on Thursday, what had been a search for food took a more menacing turn, as groups of people (some of whom were armed), swooped in and violently took anything of value that was left. Things like electronics, appliances, and vehicles were all stolen.

Jamie Dimon Kicks Bitcoin Where It Hurts

September 12, 2017

As if Bitcoin hasn’t had a tough time already, the currency dropped another 2% on Tuesday after JPMorgan (JPM – Get Report) CEO Jamie Dimon called the cryptocurrency “a fraud” and “worse than tulip bulbs” at the 7th Annual Delivering Alpha Conference.

Speaking at a conference organised by Barclays Dimon is reported to have said: “It’s worse than tulip bulbs.

“It won’t end well,” Dimon added. “Someone is going to get killed…Currencies have legal support. It will blow up.”

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $4,099, down from $4,368 earlier today.

The cryptocurrency fell last week after Chinese regulators imposed a ban on individuals and businesses from raising funds through initial coin offerings (ICOs).

Senator Warns of Imminent Nuke Attack on Seattle…but a Law Forbids Them From Preparing

September 12, 2017

A United States senator has just warned that a nuclear attack by North Korea is imminent. He wants Washinton state to prepare for the strike, but right now, a little law is getting in his way.

According to Senator Mark Miloscia, the danger to Washington state, which is the closest part of the contiguous US to North Korea, is “starting to become imminent.” Miloscia has warned that the threat of a nuclear attack is growing with each weapons test done by the North and their defiant leader, Kim Jong-Un. He is urging lawmakers to back the bid for an emergency response plan when they meet tomorrow. But he’ll be fighting against a law that says the state of Washington cannot prepare for a nuclear war.

It’s a throwback to the Cold War when it was feared that planning for a nuclear strike might suggest the US was preparing to launch one itself and expected a response.

Most people don’t realize that sometimes, not only does the government not have a plan, they deliberately avoid making a plan for political reasons.

