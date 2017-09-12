I thank so many for writing in and asking how I am doing after hip replacement. Rather than continuing to respond to individual questions I figure much easier to post for all. I had surgery 3 weeks ago yesterday and was able to walk (gingerly) the following day. I walked the treadmill 1/2 mile on my 4th day and it felt like a marathon. Yesterday walked 2.5 miles, biked 4 miles, did 50 squats with 100lbs along with multiple other upper body weightlifting. I am a little sore today but I feel great and will not push my body more than it tells me is OK. I have slept better in the last three weeks than any time in the last 5 years. Great to have my wheels back! Again, thank you everyone for your notes of care and encouragement!

Bill

P.S. I now am up to 20 pieces of metal and three plastic parts holding me together. If I ever split open there will be springs, screws and other weird looking parts strewn about!