Bill Holter’s Commentary

Surely our honest media would never do such a thing? Would they?

WATCH: Photographer Explains How CBS Uses Color Adjustments To Make Steve Bannon ‘Look Bad’ On 60 Minutes

September 10, 2017

Following Steve Bannon’s highly anticipated interview with Charlie Rose on 60 Minutes Sunday night, professional photographer Peter Duke published a video explainer on how CBS may have used color adjustments to make the Breitbart News boss “look bad” on television.

“It seems like 60 minutes would like you to listen less and look more at Steve Bannon. By subtly tweaking the color of the video, they make him look like a bleary-eyed drunk. I show you how they did it,” writes Duke on the video’s YouTube page.

Peter Duke has photographed Milo Yiannopoulos, Scott Adams and James O’Keefe.

In the video, Duke explains how CBS color adjusted Bannon’s shots to make his eyes and lips red by increasing the level of saturation. This results in curtains that are a brighter orange behind Bannon than they are in Charlie Rose’s shot. Rose’s shot was made “cooler,” to make the host’s make-up more subtle.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

I just knew it would happen in my lifetime!

Is The Flying Car Ready For Takeoff?

September 10, 2017

A little white winged pod lifts itself off the ground and glides off into the distance. The whole movement looks effortless. It’s like watching Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder – except we’re in a nondescript airfield in Germany, not the planet Tatooine. Echoes of Star Wars perhaps help explain why last week the pod’s maker, Lilium, secured $90m (£69m) investment from, among others, Chinese tech giant Tencent – although the company states its aim has more to do with solving transport problems: “We have highly congested cities and we can do things to improve matters,” said Lilium’s Remo Gerber. “We’re trying to move from a niche transport vehicle to a mass-transport one”.

Lilium is not flying solo. Prototypes by rival ventures are also passing their test flights. So the prospect of flying cars may not be all that far away. Here are six projects working towards bringing Back to the Future into the present.

Lilium

Bill Holter’s Commentary

And for those who are nostalgic by nature…a one minute stroll down memory lane.

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

Will Europe wake up to the silent strategy of prema nupti (breeding Europe into a Muslim state)?

What is the average size of a Danish family and the expatriate Muslim family? It is a simple strategy utilizing mathematics.

Denmark Suspends Refugee Resettlement Under UN Program

September 9, 2017

Denmark won’t allow any refugees into the country this year under a United Nations program and will seek flexibility in determining how many may resettle in the future instead of a set quota, the Ministry of Immigration and Integration said.

Since 1989, Denmark has pledged to take 500 refugees a year selected by the UN for resettlement. The program is separate from European Union efforts to distribute migrants among member states, which has encountered fierce opposition from countries including Hungary.

