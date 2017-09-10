Israel Has a Playbook for Dealing With North Korea

September 7, 2017

Israel and North Korea are on opposite sides of the Asian landmass, separated by 5,000 miles as the ICBM flies. But Israelis feels close to the nuclear standoff between Washington and Pyongyang. They have faced this sort of crisis before, and may again.

Some history: In the mid-1970s, it became clear to Israel that Iraq’s Saddam Hussein was working on acquiring nuclear weapons and missiles to deliver them. Saddam had already demonstrated an uninhibited brutality in dealing with his internal enemies and his neighbors. He aspired to be the leader of the Arab world. Defeating Israel was at the top of his to-do list.

After coming to office in 1977, Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin tried to convince the U.S. and Europe that Saddam was a clear and present danger to the Jewish state, and that action had to be taken. Begin was not taken seriously.

But Begin was serious, and in 1981 he decided that Israel would have to stop the Iraqi dictator all by itself. His political opponents, led by the estimable Shimon Peres, considered this to be dangerous folly. Foreign Minister Moshe Dayan, the legendary former military chief of staff, voted against unilateral action on the grounds that it would hurt Israel’s international standing. Defense Minister Ezer Weizmann, the former head of the air force (and Dayan’s brother-in-law) was also against a military option. He thought the mission would be unacceptably risky.

Wikileaks New Dump Protego Unleashes CIA’s Secret Missile Control System For Fighter Jets

September 7, 2017

According to the documents leaked by WikiLeaks, Protego has been installed on-board a Pratt and Whitney aircraft, which allegedly comes equipped with air-to-air and air-to-ground missile launch systems.

Pratt Whitney builds military aircraft engines, which are used in F-15 Eagles, F-16 Falcons, B-52 strategic bombers and more.

Housed within Protego are micro-controller units – the “Master Processor” (MP) and “Deployment Box.” All data and signal processes happen over encrypted and verified channels, supported by the MP. Separate micro-controllers also exist for the missile itself, which include the Missle Smart Switch (MSS), the Tube Smart Switch (TSS) and the collar, which “holds the missile” prior to and during launch. “Missiles can only be launched if all signals received by MP are set to ‘true’,” WikiLeaks said.

According to WikiLeaks, Protego also allegedly has measures in place to “auto-destruct” missiles’ authentication and encryption keys in the event scenarios such as “missile missing or “leaving a target area of operation”.

