It’s happening.

House Intel Committee Subpoenas Sessions And Wray Over Trump Dossier

September 6, 2017

The House Intelligence Committee got nowhere when it subpoenaed the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice in relation to the Trump dossier, an unsubstantiated intelligence report, originally originally published by BuzzFeed in January, which details a possible connection between President Donald Trump and Russia, including contact between Russian agents and Trump, along with allegations of lewd conduct.

The FBI and DOJ had until Sept. 1 to comply with the subpoenas. Both failed to do so, so now the committee is going after individual officials.

“We got nothing,” explained Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., the leader of the committee’s Russia probe. “The witnesses have not been produced and the documents have not been produced.”

Subpoenas have now been issued directly to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director Christopher Wray, and the committee has also has extended the deadline of the original subpoenas to Sept. 14.

These subpoenas demand that the two explain, to the committee and in person, why the initial subpoenas were not fulfilled, according to a report from the Washington Examiner.

For months the committee has been seeking information on the FBI’s relationship to the dossier’s author, Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence agent.

