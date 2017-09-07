Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

– Benchmark Revision Added 95,000 Jobs to March 2017 Payrolls

– Amidst Narrowed Revisions, July 2017 Real Merchandise Trade Deficit Widened; Most-Recent Four Quarters of Real Deficit to Second-Quarter 2017 Were Worst Since 2007; With That Trend Continuing into Early Third-Quarter

– August 2017 Unemployment Rates Notched Higher: U.3 Rose to 4.44% versus 4.35%, U.6 Rose to 8.59% versus 8.57%, and the ShadowStats-Alternate Rose to 22.2% versus 22.1%

– August Household Survey Employment Declined by 74,000 (-74,000); Full-Time Jobs Dropped by 166,000 (-166,000)

– Weaker-Than-Expected August Payroll Jobs Gain of 156,000 was Just 115,000 Net of the July Revisions, Within Range of Statistical Insignificance

– August Payroll and Full-Time Employment Annual Growth Rates Dropped to 1.45% and 1.16%, Levels Common at the Onset of Recessions

– Deepening Real Annual Decline in July 2017 Construction Spending Continued in a Manner Last Seen During the 2006 Housing Collapse, Despite Upside Revisions to May and June Activity

– Shy of Recovering Its Pre-Recession Peak by 23.1% (-23.1%), Real Construction Spending Continued in Intensifying Downtrend

– Faltering Economic Activity and Intensifying Political Discord Increasingly Peril the Dollar and Intensify Risks of Market Turmoil

In Gold We Trust: How the ‘Entire Western Monetary System is a Fraud’

The largest Russian bank, Sberbank, is planning to increase the supply of gold to China up to 10-15 tons in 2018. Keeping in mind that both the Russian ruble and Chinese yuan are covered by gold, this step is a part of the “de-dollarization” of their economies, according to economist Peter Koenig.

The former World Bank staff, current economist and geopolitical analyst Mr. Peter Koenig told Sputnik Radio that this decision by Sberbank is just a continuation of economic and trade agreements between Russia and China.

“Both the ruble and yuan are 100 percent covered by gold, so this is just a part of a larger, fairly advanced scheme of the de-dollarization of their economies,” Koenig said.

