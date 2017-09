Dear Friends,

Please find below my Be Prepared articles, to be of service to you and any who will be facing the strongest hurricane on record as it heads towards Florida and the east coast over the next four days.

Jim

Be Prepared

Be Prepared – Food

Be Prepared – Barter

Be Prepared – Leave or Stay in an Emergency

Be Prepared – Bugging Out

Be Prepared – Home Security

Be Prepared Financially – Self-Reliant Income

Be Prepared – Precious Metals

Be Prepared – The Coming Cashless Society

A Follow Up To “Be Prepared”