Bill Holter’s Commentary

Just a fight over a parking spot …can you imagine what it’ll look like when it’s over something important like food?

Watch: Women Fight Over Parking Space In L.A.

November 30, 2016

Social Unrest in Mexico Halted Multiple Silver Mines – Adam Hamilton

September 5, 2017

Adam Hamilton dives deep into the fundamentals. In this thorough analysis, Adam breaks down what has been going on with silver mining, but more importantly, he explains what to look for as we wind down 2017…

from Adam Hamilton of Zeal LLC

Silver Miners’ Q2’17 Fundamentals

The silver miners’ stocks have largely languished this year, grinding sideways near lows for months on end. This vexing consolidation has fueled near-universal bearishness, leaving silver stocks deeply out of favor. But once a quarter when earnings season arrives, hard fundamentals pierce the obscuring veil of popular sentiment. The silver miners’ recently-reported Q2’17 results reveal today’s silver prices remain profitable.

Four times a year publicly-traded companies release treasure troves of valuable information in the form of quarterly reports. These are generally due by 45 days after quarter-ends in the US and Canada. They offer true and clear snapshots of what’s really going on operationally, shattering the misconceptions bred by the ever-shifting winds of sentiment. There’s no silver-miner data that is more highly anticipated than quarterlies.

Silver mining is a tough business both geologically and economically. Primary silver deposits, those with enough silver to generate over half their revenues when mined, are quite rare. Most of the world’s silver ore formed alongside base metals or gold, and their value usually well outweighs silver’s. So typically in any given year, less than a third of the global mined silver supply actually comes from primary silver mines!

The world authority on silver supply-and-demand fundamentals is the Silver Institute. Back in mid-May it released its latest annual World Silver Survey, which covered 2016. Last year only 30% of silver mined came from primary silver mines, a slight increase. The remaining 70% of silver produced was simply a byproduct. 35% of the total mined supply came from lead/zinc mines, 23% from copper, and 12% from gold.

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

Is it at all possible that the North Korean terrorist has gotten some technology that makes an attack on the west or anywhere hard to defend against? This nut really wants to start a war.

The dollar wants to break under .9200.

We are not winning the economic war today!

DOLLAR INDEX SPOT

DXY:CUR

92.236

USD 0.399 0.43%